Asia Polymer : APC announces the change of Spokesperson.

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.) ,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives):spokesperson 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/30 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: Huang, Ko-Ming/Manager 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: Tseng, Gwo-Long/Manager 5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new replacement"):position adjustment 6.Reason for the change:position adjustment 7.Effective date:2022/06/01 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:none