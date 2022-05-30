Log in
Asia Polymer : APC announces the change of Spokesperson.

05/30/2022 | 11:39am EDT
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/30 Time of announcement 17:13:26
Subject 
 APC announces the change of Spokesperson.
Date of events 2022/05/30 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):spokesperson
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/30
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Huang, Ko-Ming/Manager
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Tseng, Gwo-Long/Manager
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:position adjustment
7.Effective date:2022/06/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:none

Disclaimer

APC - Asia Polymer Corporation published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 15:38:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
