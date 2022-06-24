Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Asia Precision Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APCS   TH1071010009

ASIA PRECISION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(APCS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-22
6.200 THB   +0.81%
07:26aASIA PRECISION PUBLIC : Resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 5/2022 regarding the Acquisition of Assets (Revised)
PU
06/20Asia Precision Public Company Limited agreed to acquire Super Green Mining Company Limited from Super Energy Corporation Public Company Limited for THB 66 million.
CI
06/19ASIA PRECISION PUBLIC : Notification of appointment of new directors (Revised)
PU
Asia Precision Public : Resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 5/2022 regarding the Acquisition of Assets (Revised)

06/24/2022 | 07:26am EDT
ASIA PRECISION PLC

บริษัท เอเซีย พรีซิชัน จํากัด (มหาชน)

Tel: +66(0) 38-468-300

700/331 Moo 6 Tambol Donhualor,

700/331 หม่ทีู ตําบลดอนหัวฬ่ อ

Fax: +66(0) 38-458-751

Amphur Muangchonburi, Chonburi

อําเภอเมืองชลบุรี ชลบุรี

www.apcs.co.th

20000 Thailand

AP015-2565

June 19, 2022

Subject: Resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. /

regarding the Acquisition of Assets. (Revised)

To:

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Enclosure: Information Memorandum on the acquisition of assets of Asia Precision Public Company Limited

Asia Precision Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to inform that the resolution of Board of

Directors' Meeting of the Company No. / held on June 17, 2022 which resolved to approve the acquisition of ordinary share of Super Green Mining Company Limited (SGM) (It has a registered capital of 136,000,000 Baht, paid-up capital of 64,000,000 Baht) amounted to 13,599,998 shares or 100% of the total shares of SGM from Super Energy Corporation Public Company Limited ("SUPER" or the "Seller") the total purchase value amounted to million Baht. After purchasing of the ordinary shares, the Company will proceed to receive remaining payment for the shares and will increase registered capital in the amount of 736 million Baht. The total transaction value will be 802 million Baht.

The Board of Directors has approved the authorization to the Executive Committee and/or Chief Executive Officer and/or Managing Director and/or persons assigned by Executive Committee or Chief Executive Officer and/or Managing Director of the Company has the authority to consider and approve the capital increase and has to take any action necessary and in connection with the capital increase to SGM until completion and is authorized to determine the amendment of various details and take any action necessary with the acquisition of shares in all respects, including but not limited to negotiating, agreeing and signing share purchase agreements; contract between shareholders and/or documents any other matters related to the share purchase transaction

After investing in SGM's ordinary shares, SGM will become a subsidiary of the Company. There will be a change of directors of SGM to represent from the Company.

The Buyer do not have any relationship and/or connection with the executives, directors, major shareholders. and the Company's controlling person and subsidiary Therefore, it is not considered a transaction with a person connected to the Company. According to the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. Tor Chor. 21/2551 Re: Rules for Connected Transactions (including any amendments) and the Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information and the Acts of Listed Companies on Connected Transactions B.E. 2546 (including any amendments thereto)

Page 1 / 10

ASIA PRECISION PLC

บริษัท เอเซีย พรีซิชัน จํากัด (มหาชน)

Tel: +66(0) 38-468-300

700/331 Moo 6 Tambol Donhualor,

700/331 หม่ทีู ตําบลดอนหัวฬ่ อ

Fax: +66(0) 38-458-751

Amphur Muangchonburi, Chonburi

อําเภอเมืองชลบุรี ชลบุรี

www.apcs.co.th

20000 Thailand

This transaction is considered an asset acquisition According to the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory

Board No. Tor Chor. / Re: Criteria for Significant Transactions Qualified as Acquisition or Disposal of Assets (including any amendments) and the Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information and the Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Acquisition or Disposition of Assets BE (including any amendments) ("Notification on Acquisition or Disposal of Assets") by entering into such transaction. The

maximum value of the transaction is

. % based on total value of consideration basis. When combined with acquisition of

assets of the same class within the past

months before the Company's Board of Directors approved the transaction . %,

the total transaction size valued at .

% based on total value of consideration basis, which is higher than % and less

than %. This transaction is deemed as Class transaction according to the Acquisition or Disposition Notifications, which requires the Company to disclose information memorandum on the transaction to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (the "SET") and send the information memorandum to the shareholders of the Company within days from the date of such information disclosed to the SET.

However, the Board of Directors sees that the value of digital assets at present is highly volatile and decreasing in value. In addition, entering such transaction is an investment in a new business, which the Company will invite people with knowledge and abilities become an advisor to SGM to ensure that investments are made prudently. The movement of digital asset values is closely monitored and for the benefit of shareholders.

Therefore, in order to comply with the criteria of the announcement on the acquisition or disposal of assets, the Company would like to submit the information memorandum on the acquisition of assets of the Company, according to the enclosure.

Please be informed accordingly,

Yours Sincerely,

Asia Precision Public Company Limited

(Mr. Apichart Karoonkornsakul)

Chairman of the Executive Committee

Page 2 / 10

Page 3 / 10

ASIA PRECISION PLC

บริษัท เอเซีย พรีซิชัน จํากัด (มหาชน)

Tel: +66(0) 38-468-300

700/331 Moo 6 Tambol Donhualor,

700/331 หม่ทีู ตําบลดอนหัวฬ่ อ

Fax: +66(0) 38-458-751

Amphur Muangchonburi, Chonburi

อําเภอเมืองชลบุรี ชลบุรี

www.apcs.co.th

20000 Thailand

Information Memorandum on the acquisition of assets

Asia Precision Public Company Limited

1. Date of the Transaction

On June ,

, which is the date when approval was obtained from the Board of Directors of Asia Precision

Public Company Limited (the "Company") No. /

2. Involved Parties and Relationship with the Company

Buyer

Seller

Relationship with the Company

Asia Precision Public Company Limited

Super Energy Corporation Public

The Buyer and the Seller do not have anyrelationship

(the "Company")

Company Limited (SUPER)

which shall cause to be considered as connected

persons pursuant to the Notification of the Capital

Market Supervisory Board No. Tor Chor. 21/2551 Re:

Rules on Connected Transactions and the Notification

of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of

Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information and Other

Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Connected

Transactions B.E. 2546.

3.

Transaction Characteristics

The Company will acquire of ordinary shares of SGM from SUPER total transaction value amounted to 802 million

Baht, will proceed as follows:

1. Acquired

, ,

ordinary shares of SGM from SUPER, or equivalent to

% of the total shares, with a

value of

million Baht, which the Company will pay on the completion of the transaction. This is expected to

be complete within June

and after the investment in ordinary shares of SGM will result in SGM being a

subsidiary of the Company. The structure of shareholder before and after the transaction is as follows:

List of SGM's Shareholders

Type of Share

Before

After

No. of shares

Portion

No. of shares

Portion

1

Super Energy Corporation Public Company Limited

Common Share

13,599,998

100.00%

-

0.00%

2

Mr. Jormsup Lochaya

Common Share

1

0.00%

-

0.00%

3

Lochaya Law Office Company Limited

Common Share

1

0.00%

-

0.00%

4

Asia Precision Public Company Limited

Common Share

-

0.00%

13,599,998

100.00%

5

Advance Web Studio Company Limited

Common Share

-

0.00%

1

0.00%

6

Mrs. Pimparuda Pitakteeratham

Common Share

-

0.00%

1

0.00%

Total

13,600,000

100.00%

13,600,000

100.00%

ASIA PRECISION PLC

บริษัท เอเซีย พรีซิชัน จํากัด (มหาชน)

Tel: +66(0) 38-468-300

700/331 Moo 6 Tambol Donhualor,

700/331 หม่ทีู ตําบลดอนหัวฬ่ อ

Fax: +66(0) 38-458-751

Amphur Muangchonburi, Chonburi

อําเภอเมืองชลบุรี ชลบุรี

www.apcs.co.th

20000 Thailand

  1. After proceeding under Claus 1, SGM will change its name from Super Green Mining Company Limited to Green Energy Mining Company Limited (GEM) and paid up for the remaining 72 million Baht and increase the registered capital by 664 million Baht, totaling 736 million Baht. Investment plan is for purchasing assets and working capital for mining digital assets, which will gradually increase the capital according to the appropriate money utilization plan.
  2. Authorize the Executive Committee and/or Chief Executive Officer and/or Managing Director and/or persons assigned by Executive Committee and/or Chief Executive Officer and/or Managing Director of the Company has the authority to consider and approve the capital increase and has to take any action necessary and in connection with the capital increase to SGM until completion and is authorized to determine the amendment of various details and take any action necessary with the acquisition of shares in all respects, including but not limited to negotiating, agreeing and signing share purchase agreements; contract between shareholders and/or documents any other matters related to the share purchase transaction.

4. Summary of key terms in the Share Purchase Agreement

The Company will sign the Share Purchase Agreement between the Company and the Seller with summary of key terms in the Share Purchase Agreement as follow:

Signing Date

June 30, 2022

Key Conditions Precedent

Buyer

Must be approved by the Board of Directors and/or Shareholders (if any) of the Buyer as required

by relevant laws including the rules and regulations of the Stock Exchange of Thailand as follow:

- Signing this Agreement including included the transactions as stipulated in the Agreement

- Purchase and transfer of traded shares from the Seller

- Any other actions to perform the Buyer's obligations under this Agreement and to complete the

purchase

However, after the Buyer has been approved, the Buyer must submit the resolutions of the Board

of Directors and/or Shareholders' meeting (if any) and/or the news that has been notified to the

Stock Exchange of Thailand which has a resolution to approve to the Seller within 7 days from

the date of the resolution of the board of directors and / or shareholders (if any) of the Buyer.

Seller

1. Must be approved by the Board of Directors and/or Shareholders (if any) of the Seller as

required by relevant laws including the rules and regulations of the Stock Exchange of

Thailand as follow:

- Signing this Agreement including included the transactions as stipulated in the Agreement

- Sale and transfer of traded shares to the Buyer

- Any other actions to perform the Seller's obligations under this Agreement and to complete

the purchase

Page 4 / 10

ASIA PRECISION PLC

บริษัท เอเซีย พรีซิชัน จํากัด (มหาชน)

Tel: +66(0) 38-468-300

700/331 Moo 6 Tambol Donhualor,

700/331 หม่ทีู ตําบลดอนหัวฬ่ อ

Fax: +66(0) 38-458-751

Amphur Muangchonburi, Chonburi

อําเภอเมืองชลบุรี ชลบุรี

www.apcs.co.th

20000 Thailand

However, after the Seller has been approved, the Seller must submit the resolutions of the

Board of Directors and/or Shareholders' meeting (if any) and/or the news that has been notified to the

Stock Exchange of Thailand which has a resolution to approve to the Buyer within days from the

date of the resolution of the board of directors and / or shareholders (if any) of the Seller.

2. Ensure that important business contract documents are amended in accordance with the Buyer

and the Seller guidelines and plans.

Payment Conditions

Full payment in the date of the transaction is completed.

Conditions before or while

1. The Seller requires SGM's directors to resign from all positions with effect before or while the

or after the purchase is

completion of the transaction.

completed.

2. If the Seller, including the Seller's subsidiary and SGM, are in debt to each other, the settlement must be

completed within 30 days from the completion of the transaction. (with substance and form as mutually

agreed between the Buyer and the Seller)

In this regard, after entering the transaction. There was change the structure of director as follow:

Before

After

Board of Directors

1. Mr. Jormsup Lochaya

1. Mrs. Pimparuda Pitakteeratham

2. Mrs. Kulchalee Nuntasukkasem

2. Mr. Prasit Hanpiyavatanasakul

Authorized Director

Mr. Jormsup Lochaya or Mrs. Kulchalee

Mrs. Pimparuda Pitakteeratham sign the name

Nuntasukkasem, one of these directors sign the name

5. Transaction Size Calculation

The transaction size is calculated in accordance with the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. Tor Chor. 20/2551 Re: Rules on Entering into Material Transactions Deemed as Acquisition or Disposal of Assets, and the Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Acquisition and Disposition of Assets of B.E. 2547 (collectively referred to as the "Acquisition or Disposition Notifications") referencing the Company's consolidated financial statement as of March 31, 2022 with the following calculation information:

Page 5 / 10

Disclaimer

Asia Precision pcl published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 11:25:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
