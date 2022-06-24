Asia Precision Public : Resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 5/2022 regarding the Acquisition of Assets (Revised)

ASIA PRECISION PLC บริษัท เอเซีย พรีซิชัน จํากัด (มหาชน) Tel: +66(0) 38-468-300 700/331 Moo 6 Tambol Donhualor, 700/331 หม่ทีู ตําบลดอนหัวฬ่ อ Fax: +66(0) 38-458-751 Amphur Muangchonburi, Chonburi อําเภอเมืองชลบุรี ชลบุรี www.apcs.co.th 20000 Thailand

AP015-2565

June 19, 2022 Subject: Resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. / regarding the Acquisition of Assets. (Revised) To: President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Enclosure: Information Memorandum on the acquisition of assets of Asia Precision Public Company Limited

Asia Precision Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to inform that the resolution of Board of

Directors' Meeting of the Company No. / held on June 17, 2022 which resolved to approve the acquisition of ordinary share of Super Green Mining Company Limited (SGM) (It has a registered capital of 136,000,000 Baht, paid-up capital of 64,000,000 Baht) amounted to 13,599,998 shares or 100% of the total shares of SGM from Super Energy Corporation Public Company Limited ("SUPER" or the "Seller") the total purchase value amounted to million Baht. After purchasing of the ordinary shares, the Company will proceed to receive remaining payment for the shares and will increase registered capital in the amount of 736 million Baht. The total transaction value will be 802 million Baht.

The Board of Directors has approved the authorization to the Executive Committee and/or Chief Executive Officer and/or Managing Director and/or persons assigned by Executive Committee or Chief Executive Officer and/or Managing Director of the Company has the authority to consider and approve the capital increase and has to take any action necessary and in connection with the capital increase to SGM until completion and is authorized to determine the amendment of various details and take any action necessary with the acquisition of shares in all respects, including but not limited to negotiating, agreeing and signing share purchase agreements; contract between shareholders and/or documents any other matters related to the share purchase transaction

After investing in SGM's ordinary shares, SGM will become a subsidiary of the Company. There will be a change of directors of SGM to represent from the Company.

The Buyer do not have any relationship and/or connection with the executives, directors, major shareholders. and the Company's controlling person and subsidiary Therefore, it is not considered a transaction with a person connected to the Company. According to the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. Tor Chor. 21/2551 Re: Rules for Connected Transactions (including any amendments) and the Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information and the Acts of Listed Companies on Connected Transactions B.E. 2546 (including any amendments thereto)