Asia Precision Public : Resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 5/2022 regarding the Acquisition of Assets (Revised)
06/24/2022 | 07:26am EDT
ASIA PRECISION PLC
บริษัท เอเซีย พรีซิชัน จํากัด (มหาชน)
Tel: +66(0) 38-468-300
700/331 Moo 6 Tambol Donhualor,
700/331 หม่ทีู ตําบลดอนหัวฬ่ อ
Fax: +66(0) 38-458-751
Amphur Muangchonburi, Chonburi
อําเภอเมืองชลบุรี ชลบุรี
www.apcs.co.th
20000 Thailand
AP015-2565
June 19, 2022
Subject: Resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. /
regarding the Acquisition of Assets. (Revised)
To:
President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Enclosure: Information Memorandum on the acquisition of assets of Asia Precision Public Company Limited
Asia Precision Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to inform that the resolution of Board of
Directors' Meeting of the Company No. / held on June 17, 2022 which resolved to approve the acquisition of ordinary share of Super Green Mining Company Limited (SGM) (It has a registered capital of 136,000,000 Baht, paid-up capital of 64,000,000 Baht) amounted to 13,599,998 shares or 100% of the total shares of SGM from Super Energy Corporation Public Company Limited ("SUPER" or the "Seller") the total purchase value amounted to million Baht. After purchasing of the ordinary shares, the Company will proceed to receive remaining payment for the shares and will increase registered capital in the amount of 736 million Baht. The total transaction value will be 802 million Baht.
The Board of Directors has approved the authorization to the Executive Committee and/or Chief Executive Officer and/or Managing Director and/or persons assigned by Executive Committee or Chief Executive Officer and/or Managing Director of the Company has the authority to consider and approve the capital increase and has to take any action necessary and in connection with the capital increase to SGM until completion and is authorized to determine the amendment of various details and take any action necessary with the acquisition of shares in all respects, including but not limited to negotiating, agreeing and signing share purchase agreements; contract between shareholders and/or documents any other matters related to the share purchase transaction
After investing in SGM's ordinary shares, SGM will become a subsidiary of the Company. There will be a change of directors of SGM to represent from the Company.
The Buyer do not have any relationship and/or connection with the executives, directors, major shareholders. and the Company's controlling person and subsidiary Therefore, it is not considered a transaction with a person connected to the Company. According to the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. Tor Chor. 21/2551 Re: Rules for Connected Transactions (including any amendments) and the Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information and the Acts of Listed Companies on Connected Transactions B.E. 2546 (including any amendments thereto)
This transaction is considered an asset acquisition According to the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory
Board No. Tor Chor. / Re: Criteria for Significant Transactions Qualified as Acquisition or Disposal of Assets (including any amendments) and the Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information and the Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Acquisition or Disposition of Assets BE (including any amendments) ("Notification on Acquisition or Disposal of Assets") by entering into such transaction. The
maximum value of the transaction is
. % based on total value of consideration basis. When combined with acquisition of
assets of the same class within the past
months before the Company's Board of Directors approved the transaction . %,
the total transaction size valued at .
% based on total value of consideration basis, which is higher than % and less
than %. This transaction is deemed as Class transaction according to the Acquisition or Disposition Notifications, which requires the Company to disclose information memorandum on the transaction to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (the "SET") and send the information memorandum to the shareholders of the Company within days from the date of such information disclosed to the SET.
However, the Board of Directors sees that the value of digital assets at present is highly volatile and decreasing in value. In addition, entering such transaction is an investment in a new business, which the Company will invite people with knowledge and abilities become an advisor to SGM to ensure that investments are made prudently. The movement of digital asset values is closely monitored and for the benefit of shareholders.
Therefore, in order to comply with the criteria of the announcement on the acquisition or disposal of assets, the Company would like to submit the information memorandum on the acquisition of assets of the Company, according to the enclosure.
Please be informed accordingly,
Yours Sincerely,
Asia Precision Public Company Limited
(Mr. Apichart Karoonkornsakul)
Chairman of the Executive Committee
Information Memorandum on the acquisition of assets
Asia Precision Public Company Limited
1. Date of the Transaction
On June ,
, which is the date when approval was obtained from the Board of Directors of Asia Precision
Public Company Limited (the "Company") No. /
2. Involved Parties and Relationship with the Company
Buyer
Seller
Relationship with the Company
Asia Precision Public Company Limited
Super Energy Corporation Public
The Buyer and the Seller do not have anyrelationship
(the "Company")
Company Limited (SUPER)
which shall cause to be considered as connected
persons pursuant to the Notification of the Capital
Market Supervisory Board No. Tor Chor. 21/2551 Re:
Rules on Connected Transactions and the Notification
of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of
Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information and Other
Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Connected
Transactions B.E. 2546.
3.
Transaction Characteristics
The Company will acquire of ordinary shares of SGM from SUPER total transaction value amounted to 802 million
Baht, will proceed as follows:
1. Acquired
, ,
ordinary shares of SGM from SUPER, or equivalent to
% of the total shares, with a
value of
million Baht, which the Company will pay on the completion of the transaction. This is expected to
be complete within June
and after the investment in ordinary shares of SGM will result in SGM being a
subsidiary of the Company. The structure of shareholder before and after the transaction is as follows:
List of SGM's Shareholders
Type of Share
Before
After
No. of shares
Portion
No. of shares
Portion
1
Super Energy Corporation Public Company Limited
Common Share
13,599,998
100.00%
-
0.00%
2
Mr. Jormsup Lochaya
Common Share
1
0.00%
-
0.00%
3
Lochaya Law Office Company Limited
Common Share
1
0.00%
-
0.00%
4
Asia Precision Public Company Limited
Common Share
-
0.00%
13,599,998
100.00%
5
Advance Web Studio Company Limited
Common Share
-
0.00%
1
0.00%
6
Mrs. Pimparuda Pitakteeratham
Common Share
-
0.00%
1
0.00%
Total
13,600,000
100.00%
13,600,000
100.00%
After proceeding under Claus 1, SGM will change its name from Super Green Mining Company Limited to Green Energy Mining Company Limited (GEM) and paid up for the remaining 72 million Baht and increase the registered capital by 664 million Baht, totaling 736 million Baht.Investment plan is for purchasing assets and working capital for mining digital assets, which will gradually increase the capital according to the appropriate money utilization plan.
Authorize the Executive Committee and/or Chief Executive Officer and/or Managing Director and/or persons assigned by Executive Committee and/or Chief Executive Officer and/or Managing Director of the Company has the authority to consider and approve the capital increase and has to take any action necessary and in connection with the capital increase to SGM until completion and is authorized to determine the amendment of various details and take any action necessary with the acquisition of shares in all respects, including but not limited to negotiating, agreeing and signing share purchase agreements; contract between shareholders and/or documents any other matters related to the share purchase transaction.
4. Summary of key terms in the Share Purchase Agreement
The Company will sign the Share Purchase Agreement between the Company and the Seller with summary of key terms in the Share Purchase Agreement as follow:
Signing Date
June 30, 2022
Key Conditions Precedent
Buyer
Must be approved by the Board of Directors and/or Shareholders (if any) of the Buyer as required
by relevant laws including the rules and regulations of the Stock Exchange of Thailand as follow:
- Signing this Agreement including included the transactions as stipulated in the Agreement
- Purchase and transfer of traded shares from the Seller
- Any other actions to perform the Buyer's obligations under this Agreement and to complete the
purchase
However, after the Buyer has been approved, the Buyer must submit the resolutions of the Board
of Directors and/or Shareholders' meeting (if any) and/or the news that has been notified to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand which has a resolution to approve to the Seller within 7 days from
the date of the resolution of the board of directors and / or shareholders (if any) of the Buyer.
Seller
1. Must be approved by the Board of Directors and/or Shareholders (if any) of the Seller as
required by relevant laws including the rules and regulations of the Stock Exchange of
Thailand as follow:
- Signing this Agreement including included the transactions as stipulated in the Agreement
- Sale and transfer of traded shares to the Buyer
- Any other actions to perform the Seller's obligations under this Agreement and to complete
the purchase
However, after the Seller has been approved, the Seller must submit the resolutions of the
Board of Directors and/or Shareholders' meeting (if any) and/or the news that has been notified to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand which has a resolution to approve to the Buyer within days from the
date of the resolution of the board of directors and / or shareholders (if any) of the Seller.
2. Ensure that important business contract documents are amended in accordance with the Buyer
and the Seller guidelines and plans.
Payment Conditions
Full payment in the date of the transaction is completed.
Conditions before or while
1. The Seller requires SGM's directors to resign from all positions with effect before or while the
or after the purchase is
completion of the transaction.
completed.
2. If the Seller, including the Seller's subsidiary and SGM, are in debt to each other, the settlement must be
completed within 30 days from the completion of the transaction. (with substance and form as mutually
agreed between the Buyer and the Seller)
In this regard, after entering the transaction. There was change the structure of director as follow:
Before
After
Board of Directors
1. Mr. Jormsup Lochaya
1. Mrs. Pimparuda Pitakteeratham
2. Mrs. Kulchalee Nuntasukkasem
2. Mr. Prasit Hanpiyavatanasakul
Authorized Director
Mr. Jormsup Lochaya or Mrs. Kulchalee
Mrs. Pimparuda Pitakteeratham sign the name
Nuntasukkasem, one of these directors sign the name
5. Transaction Size Calculation
The transaction size is calculated in accordance with the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. Tor Chor. 20/2551 Re: Rules on Entering into Material Transactions Deemed as Acquisition or Disposal of Assets, and the Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Acquisition and Disposition of Assets of B.E. 2547 (collectively referred to as the "Acquisition or Disposition Notifications") referencing the Company's consolidated financial statement as of March 31, 2022 with the following calculation information:
