Asia Resources : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE ANNUAL REPORT 2019
0
08/28/2020 | 07:09am EDT
(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 899)
SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE ANNUAL REPORT 2019
References are made to the annual report 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report") of Asia Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company") for the year ended 31 March 2019 published on 24 July 2019. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the 2019 Annual Report.
FUND RAISING ACTIVITIES OF THE GROUP
Reference is made to the paragraph headed "Fund Raising Activities of the Group" of the 2019 Annual Report. The board (the "Board") of directors of the Company wishes to supplement the expected timeline for utilizing the unutilized net proceeds of the placing of shares on 3 August
2018 as follows:
Remaining
Utilisation
balance of net
up to
proceeds as at
Original allocation of
Actual use of
Actual allocation of
31 March
31 March
Expected timeline for utilizing
Intended use of net proceeds
net proceeds
net proceeds
net proceeds
2019
2019
the unutilized net proceeds
% of net
% of net
HK$' million
proceeds
HK$' million
proceeds
HK$' million
HK$' million
Capital expenditure on
56.0
17.7%
Capital expenditure on
56.0
17.7%
-
56.0
From 1 April 2019 to
the production facilities of
the production facilities of
30 June 2020
Hunan Xintian
Hunan Xintian
Potential acquisition of
213.0
67.3%
Acquisition of Shenyang
213.0
67.3%
213.0
-
N/A
business or companies
Properties
Working capital of the Group
47.5
15.0%
Working capital of the Group
47.5
15.0%
-
47.5
From 1 April 2019 to
31 December 2020
316.5
100.0%
316.5
100.0%
213.0
103.5
IMPAIRMENT LOSS
The Company wishes to provide the following additional information in relation to the management's assessment of the recoverability of the properties under development and completed properties held for sale:
The value of the inputs used in the impairment assessment
The Company has been using the following as the value of inputs for the properties under development and completed properties held for sale:
Properties under
Completed properties
development
held for sale
Marketing Expense
3%
3%
Sales Tax
11%
11%
Profit and Risk
5%
Nil
Professional Fee
5%
Nil
Contingency Costs
3%
Nil
Interest Rate
4.75% (Note 1)
Nil
Expected sales price
Average of market comparable
Average of market comparable
within neighbouring region
within neighbouring region
and with the same usage as the
and with the same usage as the
properties under development (Note 2)
completed properties held for
sale (Note 4) and the
actual presale value
Expected
Average of market comparable
Estimated total cost to
development cost
within neighbouring region
complete (Note 5)
and with the same usage as the
properties under development (Note 3)
Note 1: The interest rate is based on the best lending rate in the PRC and will vary depending on the remaining period of the development.
Note 2: As at 31 March 2019, the expected future sales price decreased by approximately 18.5% as compared to 2018. It was because of the drop in market prices of properties within neighbouring region.
Note 3: As at 31 March 2019, the expected development cost increased by approximately 8.9% as compared to 2018. It was because of the increase in construction costs within neighbouring region.
Note 4: As at 31 March 2019, the expected future sales price of unsold properties decreased by approximately 13.8% as compared to 2018. It was because of the drop in market prices of properties within neighbouring region.
Note 5: As at 31 March 2019, the expected total costs to complete the properties increased by approximately 9.5% as compared to 2018. It was because of the increase in construction costs and repair and maintenance costs caused by the delay and long period of property development.
The valuation method
The Company has been using the residual method for the properties under development and market comparison method for the completed properties held for sale.
According to Rule 8.23-8.25 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, residual method is essentially a means of valuing land with reference to its development potential by deducting costs and developer's profit from its estimated completed development value.
Further, referring to HKIS Guidance Notes on Valuation of Development Land, the market comparison method is considered the best method of valuation for development if relevant comparable site sales are available. Therefore, for completed properties held for sales, comparable sales within target properties' region are selected for valuation.
There is no subsequent changes in the valuation method used by the Company.
The above additional information does not affect other information contained in the 2019 Annual Report. Save as disclosed above, all other information in the 2019 Annual Report remains unchanged.
By order of the Board
Asia Resources Holdings Limited
Li Yuguo
Chairman
Hong Kong, 28 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of three executive directors, Mr. Li Yuguo, Mr. Liu Yan Chee James and Ms. Guo Yumei; two non-executive directors, Mr. Yang Xiaoqiang and Mr. Huang Yilin; and three independent non-executive directors, Mr. Ba Junyu, Mr. Zhu Xueyi and Mr. Wong Chung Man.
