Asia Resources : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Note 1: The interest rate is based on the best lending rate in the PRC and will vary depending on the remaining period of the development.

Note 2: As at 31 March 2019, the expected future sales price decreased by approximately 18.5% as compared to 2018. It was because of the drop in market prices of properties within neighbouring region.

Note 3: As at 31 March 2019, the expected development cost increased by approximately 8.9% as compared to 2018. It was because of the increase in construction costs within neighbouring region.

Note 4: As at 31 March 2019, the expected future sales price of unsold properties decreased by approximately 13.8% as compared to 2018. It was because of the drop in market prices of properties within neighbouring region.

Note 5: As at 31 March 2019, the expected total costs to complete the properties increased by approximately 9.5% as compared to 2018. It was because of the increase in construction costs and repair and maintenance costs caused by the delay and long period of property development.