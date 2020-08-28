Asia Resources : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE ANNUAL REPORT 2019

Log in
08/28/2020 | 07:09am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 899)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE ANNUAL REPORT 2019

References are made to the annual report 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report") of Asia Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company") for the year ended 31 March 2019 published on 24 July 2019. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the 2019 Annual Report.

FUND RAISING ACTIVITIES OF THE GROUP

Reference is made to the paragraph headed "Fund Raising Activities of the Group" of the 2019 Annual Report. The board (the "Board") of directors of the Company wishes to supplement the expected timeline for utilizing the unutilized net proceeds of the placing of shares on 3 August

2018 as follows:

Remaining

Utilisation

balance of net

up to

proceeds as at

Original allocation of

Actual use of

Actual allocation of

31 March

31 March

Expected timeline for utilizing

Intended use of net proceeds

net proceeds

net proceeds

net proceeds

2019

2019

the unutilized net proceeds

% of net

% of net

HK$' million

proceeds

HK$' million

proceeds

HK$' million

HK$' million

Capital expenditure on

56.0

17.7%

Capital expenditure on

56.0

17.7%

-

56.0

From 1 April 2019 to

the production facilities of

the production facilities of

30 June 2020

Hunan Xintian

Hunan Xintian

Potential acquisition of

213.0

67.3%

Acquisition of Shenyang

213.0

67.3%

213.0

-

N/A

business or companies

Properties

Working capital of the Group

47.5

15.0%

Working capital of the Group

47.5

15.0%

-

47.5

From 1 April 2019 to

31 December 2020

316.5

100.0%

316.5

100.0%

213.0

103.5

  • For identification purpose only

- 1 -

IMPAIRMENT LOSS

The Company wishes to provide the following additional information in relation to the management's assessment of the recoverability of the properties under development and completed properties held for sale:

  1. The value of the inputs used in the impairment assessment
    The Company has been using the following as the value of inputs for the properties under development and completed properties held for sale:

Properties under

Completed properties

development

held for sale

Marketing Expense

3%

3%

Sales Tax

11%

11%

Profit and Risk

5%

Nil

Professional Fee

5%

Nil

Contingency Costs

3%

Nil

Interest Rate

4.75% (Note 1)

Nil

Expected sales price

Average of market comparable

Average of market comparable

within neighbouring region

within neighbouring region

and with the same usage as the

and with the same usage as the

properties under development (Note 2)

completed properties held for

sale (Note 4) and the

actual presale value

Expected

Average of market comparable

Estimated total cost to

development cost

within neighbouring region

complete (Note 5)

and with the same usage as the

properties under development (Note 3)

- 2 -

Note 1: The interest rate is based on the best lending rate in the PRC and will vary depending on the remaining period of the development.

Note 2: As at 31 March 2019, the expected future sales price decreased by approximately 18.5% as compared to 2018. It was because of the drop in market prices of properties within neighbouring region.

Note 3: As at 31 March 2019, the expected development cost increased by approximately 8.9% as compared to 2018. It was because of the increase in construction costs within neighbouring region.

Note 4: As at 31 March 2019, the expected future sales price of unsold properties decreased by approximately 13.8% as compared to 2018. It was because of the drop in market prices of properties within neighbouring region.

Note 5: As at 31 March 2019, the expected total costs to complete the properties increased by approximately 9.5% as compared to 2018. It was because of the increase in construction costs and repair and maintenance costs caused by the delay and long period of property development.

  1. The valuation method
    The Company has been using the residual method for the properties under development and market comparison method for the completed properties held for sale.
    According to Rule 8.23-8.25 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, residual method is essentially a means of valuing land with reference to its development potential by deducting costs and developer's profit from its estimated completed development value.
    Further, referring to HKIS Guidance Notes on Valuation of Development Land, the market comparison method is considered the best method of valuation for development if relevant comparable site sales are available. Therefore, for completed properties held for sales, comparable sales within target properties' region are selected for valuation.
    There is no subsequent changes in the valuation method used by the Company.

- 3 -

The above additional information does not affect other information contained in the 2019 Annual Report. Save as disclosed above, all other information in the 2019 Annual Report remains unchanged.

By order of the Board

Asia Resources Holdings Limited

Li Yuguo

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of three executive directors, Mr. Li Yuguo, Mr. Liu Yan Chee James and Ms. Guo Yumei; two non-executive directors, Mr. Yang Xiaoqiang and Mr. Huang Yilin; and three independent non-executive directors, Mr. Ba Junyu, Mr. Zhu Xueyi and Mr. Wong Chung Man.

- 4 -

Disclaimer

Asia Resources Holdings Limited published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 11:08:08 UTC
