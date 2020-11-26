Asia Standard International : Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30th September 2020
ASIA STANDARD INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 129)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2020
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(In HK$ million, except otherwise indicated)
Six months ended
30th September
2020
2019
Change
Revenue
1,262
1,260
-
Operating profit
884
1,036
-15%
Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company
652
635
+3%
Earnings per share - basic (HK$)
0.49
0.48
+2%
30th
31st
September
March
2020
2020
Total assets
40,804
38,235
+7%
Net assets
21,371
18,851
+13%
Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company
20,574
18,228
+13%
Net debt
16,603
17,269
-4%
Supplementary information with hotel properties in operation at valuation:
Revalued total assets
49,482
47,118
+5%
Revalued net assets
30,049
27,734
+8%
Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company
27,750
25,574
+9%
Gearing - net debt to revalued net assets
55%
62%
-7%
1
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Asia Standard International Group Limited (the "Company") announces that the unaudited condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") for the six months ended 30th September 2020 together with the comparative figures for the six months ended 30th September 2019 were as follows:
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT - UNAUDITED For the six months ended 30th September
Note
2020
2019
HK$'000
HK$'000
Interest revenue
1,135,840
887,477
Sales of goods and services, leasing and other revenue
126,597
372,810
Total revenue
2
1,262,437
1,260,287
Cost of sales
(33,202)
(150,827)
Gross profit
1,229,235
1,109,460
Selling and administrative expenses
(110,231)
(133,020)
Depreciation
(61,504)
(72,107)
Net investment gain
3
38,215
Net realised and unrealised gain
25,862
Changes in expected credit losses
5,349
10,687
Fair value (loss)/gain of investment properties
(216,831)
95,341
Operating profit
884,233
1,036,223
Net finance costs
5
(219,988)
(306,665)
Share of profits less losses of
110,780
Joint ventures
(1,491)
Associated companies
(58,392)
(34,998)
Profit before income tax
716,633
693,069
Income tax expense
6
(12,200)
(13,693)
Profit for the period
704,433
679,376
Attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
651,886
635,149
Non-controlling interests
52,547
44,227
704,433
679,376
Earnings per share (HK$)
Basic
8
0.49
0.48
Diluted
8
0.49
0.48
2
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - UNAUDITED
For the six months ended 30th September
2020
2019
HK$'000
HK$'000
Profit for the period
704,433
679,376
Other comprehensive income/(charge)
Items that have been reclassified or may be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss:
Net fair value gain/(loss) on debt securities at fair value
1,808,603
(544,683)
through other comprehensive income
Cash flow hedges
(144,742)
-
- net fair value loss
- deferred tax on derivative financial instruments
29,667
-
Currency translation differences
25,891
2,263
Share of currency translation differences of joint ventures
99,439
(84,163)
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Equity securities at fair value through other comprehensive
income
(2,506)
(85,694)
- net fair value loss
- realised gain
-
186
1,816,352
(712,091)
Total comprehensive income/(charge) for the period
2,520,785
(32,715)
Attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
2,345,817
(32,376)
Non-controlling interests
174,968
(339)
2,520,785
(32,715)
3
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET - UNAUDITED
30th
31st
September
March
Note
2020
2020
HK$'000
HK$'000
Non-current assets
9,555,505
Investment properties
9,769,964
Property, plant and equipment
4,619,580
4,647,644
Investment in joint ventures and associated companies
4,794,405
4,615,336
Amount due from joint ventures and associated companies
2,096,603
1,981,167
Loan receivables
1,144
1,235
Financial investments
425,654
415,305
Deferred income tax assets
142,849
97,562
21,635,740
21,528,213
Current assets
1,322,508
Properties under development for sale
969,177
Completed properties held for sale
3,481
3,481
Hotel and restaurant inventories
19,213
20,144
Trade and other receivables
9
889,588
670,092
Income tax recoverable
132
5,545
Financial investments
15,931,153
14,020,231
Bank balances and cash
1,002,292
1,018,279
19,168,367
16,706,949
Current liabilities
10
578,769
Trade and other payables
162,586
Contract liabilities
210,473
197,582
Amount due to joint ventures
328,961
213,951
Amount due to an associated company
224,400
224,400
Amount due to non-controlling interests
45,366
44,511
Income tax payable
104,345
86,693
Borrowings
6,825,002
5,644,992
Medium term notes
-
249,940
8,317,316
6,824,655
Net current assets
10,851,051
9,882,294
4
