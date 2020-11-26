Asia Standard International : Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30th September 2020

Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ASIA STANDARD INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 129)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2020

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(In HK$ million, except otherwise indicated)

Six months ended

30th September

2020

2019

Change

Revenue

1,262

1,260

-

Operating profit

884

1,036

-15%

Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company

652

635

+3%

Earnings per share - basic (HK$)

0.49

0.48

+2%

30th

31st

September

March

2020

2020

Total assets

40,804

38,235

+7%

Net assets

21,371

18,851

+13%

Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company

20,574

18,228

+13%

Net debt

16,603

17,269

-4%

Supplementary information with hotel properties in operation at valuation:

Revalued total assets

49,482

47,118

+5%

Revalued net assets

30,049

27,734

+8%

Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company

27,750

25,574

+9%

Gearing - net debt to revalued net assets

55%

62%

-7%

1

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Asia Standard International Group Limited (the "Company") announces that the unaudited condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") for the six months ended 30th September 2020 together with the comparative figures for the six months ended 30th September 2019 were as follows:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT - UNAUDITED For the six months ended 30th September

Note

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Interest revenue

1,135,840

887,477

Sales of goods and services, leasing and other revenue

126,597

372,810

Total revenue

2

1,262,437

1,260,287

Cost of sales

(33,202)

(150,827)

Gross profit

1,229,235

1,109,460

Selling and administrative expenses

(110,231)

(133,020)

Depreciation

(61,504)

(72,107)

Net investment gain

3

38,215

Net realised and unrealised gain

25,862

Changes in expected credit losses

5,349

10,687

Fair value (loss)/gain of investment properties

(216,831)

95,341

Operating profit

884,233

1,036,223

Net finance costs

5

(219,988)

(306,665)

Share of profits less losses of

110,780

Joint ventures

(1,491)

Associated companies

(58,392)

(34,998)

Profit before income tax

716,633

693,069

Income tax expense

6

(12,200)

(13,693)

Profit for the period

704,433

679,376

Attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company

651,886

635,149

Non-controlling interests

52,547

44,227

704,433

679,376

Earnings per share (HK$)

Basic

8

0.49

0.48

Diluted

8

0.49

0.48

2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - UNAUDITED

For the six months ended 30th September

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Profit for the period

704,433

679,376

Other comprehensive income/(charge)

Items that have been reclassified or may be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss:

Net fair value gain/(loss) on debt securities at fair value

1,808,603

(544,683)

through other comprehensive income

Cash flow hedges

(144,742)

-

- net fair value loss

- deferred tax on derivative financial instruments

29,667

-

Currency translation differences

25,891

2,263

Share of currency translation differences of joint ventures

99,439

(84,163)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Equity securities at fair value through other comprehensive

income

(2,506)

(85,694)

- net fair value loss

- realised gain

-

186

1,816,352

(712,091)

Total comprehensive income/(charge) for the period

2,520,785

(32,715)

Attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company

2,345,817

(32,376)

Non-controlling interests

174,968

(339)

2,520,785

(32,715)

3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET - UNAUDITED

30th

31st

September

March

Note

2020

2020

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

9,555,505

Investment properties

9,769,964

Property, plant and equipment

4,619,580

4,647,644

Investment in joint ventures and associated companies

4,794,405

4,615,336

Amount due from joint ventures and associated companies

2,096,603

1,981,167

Loan receivables

1,144

1,235

Financial investments

425,654

415,305

Deferred income tax assets

142,849

97,562

21,635,740

21,528,213

Current assets

1,322,508

Properties under development for sale

969,177

Completed properties held for sale

3,481

3,481

Hotel and restaurant inventories

19,213

20,144

Trade and other receivables

9

889,588

670,092

Income tax recoverable

132

5,545

Financial investments

15,931,153

14,020,231

Bank balances and cash

1,002,292

1,018,279

19,168,367

16,706,949

Current liabilities

10

578,769

Trade and other payables

162,586

Contract liabilities

210,473

197,582

Amount due to joint ventures

328,961

213,951

Amount due to an associated company

224,400

224,400

Amount due to non-controlling interests

45,366

44,511

Income tax payable

104,345

86,693

Borrowings

6,825,002

5,644,992

Medium term notes

-

249,940

8,317,316

6,824,655

Net current assets

10,851,051

9,882,294

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Asia Standard International Group Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 12:16:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 2 375 M 306 M 306 M
Net income 2020 728 M 93,9 M 93,9 M
Net Debt 2020 3 337 M 431 M 431 M
P/E ratio 2020 1,62x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 109 M 143 M 143 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
EV / Sales 2020 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 240
Free-Float 48,1%
Chart ASIA STANDARD INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Asia Standard International Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASIA STANDARD INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jing Poon Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Siu To Fung Chairman
Pui Kan Lun Finance Director & Executive Director
Bok Ming Koon Independent Non-Executive Director
Po Lam Kwan Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASIA STANDARD INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED-34.38%143
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.07%28 806
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB17.24%13 637
KINNEVIK AB73.45%12 932
LIFCO AB (PUBL)15.47%7 044
SOMFY SA47.66%5 290
