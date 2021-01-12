Log in
ASIA STANDARD INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED    129

ASIA STANDARD INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED

(129)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asia Standard International : Delay in Despatch of Circular Major Transaction in relation to Disposals of the Kaisa Securities

01/12/2021 | 04:50am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

ASIA ORIENT HOLDINGS

ASIA STANDARD INTERNATIONAL

LIMITED

GROUP LIMITED

滙漢控股有限公司*

泛海國際集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 214)

(Stock Code: 129)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

MAJOR TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO

DISPOSALS OF THE KAISA SECURITIES

Reference is made to the joint announcement of Asia Orient Holdings Limited ("AO") and Asia Standard International Group Limited ("ASI") dated 18 December 2020 in relation to the Disposals of the Kaisa Securities (the "Announcement"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless otherwise specified.

As set out in the Announcement, it was expected that each of AO and ASI would despatch a circular (collectively, the "Circulars") containing the information required under the Listing Rules in relation to the Disposals to each of their respective shareholders on or before 12 January 2021.

As additional time is required for preparing and finalising certain information to be included in the Circulars, including but not limited to the indebtedness statement and the working capital sufficiency statement due to the expected delay in receiving the confirmations from the relevant banks and auditors in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, each of AO and ASI has applied to the Stock Exchange and the Stock Exchange has granted a waiver for dispensation from strict compliance with the requirements under Rule 14.41(a) of the Listing Rules. It is anticipated that the Circulars will be despatched on or before 29 January 2021.

By Order of the Board of

By Order of the Board of

Asia Orient Holdings Limited

Asia Standard International Group Limited

Fung Siu To, Clement

Fung Siu To, Clement

Chairman

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 January 2021

1

As at the date of this joint announcement,

  1. the executive directors of AO are Mr. Fung Siu To, Clement, Mr. Poon Jing, Mr. Poon Hai, Mr. Poon Yeung, Roderick, Mr. Lun Pui Kan and Mr. Kwan Po Lam, Phileas and the independent non-executive directors of AO are Mr. Cheung Kwok Wah, Mr. Hung Yat Ming and Mr. Wong Chi Keung; and
  2. the executive directors of ASI are Mr. Fung Siu To, Clement, Mr. Poon Jing, Mr. Poon Hai, Mr. Poon Yeung, Roderick, Mr. Lun Pui Kan and Mr. Kwan Po Lam, Phileas and the independent non-executive directors of ASI are Mr. Koon Bok Ming, Alan, Mr. Leung Wai Keung and Mr. Wong Chi Keung.
  • For identification purpose only

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Asia Standard International Group Ltd. published this content on 12 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2021 09:49:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
