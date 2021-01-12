Asia Standard International : Delay in Despatch of Circular Major Transaction in relation to Disposals of the Kaisa Securities

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

ASIA ORIENT HOLDINGS ASIA STANDARD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED GROUP LIMITED 滙漢控股有限公司* 泛海國際集團有限公司* (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 214) (Stock Code: 129)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

MAJOR TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO

DISPOSALS OF THE KAISA SECURITIES

Reference is made to the joint announcement of Asia Orient Holdings Limited ("AO") and Asia Standard International Group Limited ("ASI") dated 18 December 2020 in relation to the Disposals of the Kaisa Securities (the "Announcement"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless otherwise specified.

As set out in the Announcement, it was expected that each of AO and ASI would despatch a circular (collectively, the "Circulars") containing the information required under the Listing Rules in relation to the Disposals to each of their respective shareholders on or before 12 January 2021.

As additional time is required for preparing and finalising certain information to be included in the Circulars, including but not limited to the indebtedness statement and the working capital sufficiency statement due to the expected delay in receiving the confirmations from the relevant banks and auditors in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, each of AO and ASI has applied to the Stock Exchange and the Stock Exchange has granted a waiver for dispensation from strict compliance with the requirements under Rule 14.41(a) of the Listing Rules. It is anticipated that the Circulars will be despatched on or before 29 January 2021.