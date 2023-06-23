Asia Strategic Holdings Ltd - Singapore-based developer and operator of consumer businesses located in emerging Asian economies - Says in the six months that ended March 31, its pretax loss narrows by 8.0% to USD2.3 million from USD2.5 million a year ago. Revenue rises by 39% to USD11.5 million from USD8.3 million the prior year. Asia Strategic says this revenue boost derived from its Education sector which saw a 77% revenue rise, and Services which saw a 23% increase. The company does not declare an interim dividend during the half-year.

Chief Executive Officer Enrico Cesenni said: "As the Covid-19 related restrictions have substantially ceased across ASEAN, the group has experienced a strong rebound in its education business, particularly in Myanmar, supported by pent-up demand and limited local availability of high-quality products."

Current trading share: USD6.00, untraded in London on Friday morning

12-month change: down 7.7%

