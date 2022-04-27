Asia Tech Image : The Company was invited to attend "TPEX" Investor Conference
04/27/2022 | 03:25am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: ASIA TECH IMAGE INC.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/04/27
Time of announcement
15:11:49
Subject
The Company was invited to attend "TPEX" Investor
Conference
Date of events
2022/05/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/05/11
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:00 p.m. (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Online live stream on the OTC official website.
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
ATII was invited to attend "Taipei Exchange Market Conference" held by
Taipei Exchange to make a presentation about the Company's operational
performance for 2022 Q1 and outlook for Q2.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Asia Tech Image Inc. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 07:24:06 UTC.