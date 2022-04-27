Asia Tech Image : The Company was invited to attend "TPEX" Investor Conference

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/05/11 2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:00 p.m. (Taiwan Time) 3.Location of institutional investor conference: Online live stream on the OTC official website. 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: ATII was invited to attend "Taipei Exchange Market Conference" held by Taipei Exchange to make a presentation about the Company's operational performance for 2022 Q1 and outlook for Q2. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None