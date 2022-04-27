Log in
    4974   TW0004974001

ASIA TECH IMAGE INC.

(4974)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-25
56.90 TWD   +0.35%
03:25aASIA TECH IMAGE : The Company was invited to attend "TPEX" Investor Conference
PU
02:55aASIA TECH IMAGE : Announced that the board of directors of ATII resolved the consolidated financial report for the first quarter of 2022
PU
03/04ASIA TECH IMAGE : Board of Directors approved proposal to distribute dividends
PU
Asia Tech Image : The Company was invited to attend "TPEX" Investor Conference

04/27/2022 | 03:25am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ASIA TECH IMAGE INC.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/27 Time of announcement 15:11:49
Subject 
 The Company was invited to attend "TPEX" Investor
Conference
Date of events 2022/05/11 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/05/11
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:00 p.m. (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Online live stream on the OTC official website.
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
ATII was invited to attend "Taipei Exchange Market Conference" held by
Taipei Exchange to make a presentation about the Company's operational
performance for 2022 Q1 and outlook for Q2.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Asia Tech Image Inc. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 07:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 4 125 M 140 M 140 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart ASIA TECH IMAGE INC.
Duration : Period :
Asia Tech Image Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASIA TECH IMAGE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wen Shan Huang Head-Finance & Accounting
Yi Jen Lai Chairman & Chief Operating Manager
Shu Pin Wu Director, GM-Administration & Spokesman
Chih Sheng Chang Independent Director
Wu Nan Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASIA TECH IMAGE INC.2.52%140
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-2.88%47 859
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-21.62%40 961
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-47.05%28 096
JABIL INC.-19.49%7 998
YAGEO CORPORATION-16.79%7 333