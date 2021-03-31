Asia Television : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO CONVERSION OF 60,000,000 ICPS OF YONG TAI BERHAD

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ASIA TELEVISION HOLDINGS LIMITED

亞 洲 電 視 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 707)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO

CONVERSION OF 60,000,000 ICPS OF YONG TAI BERHAD

References are made to the announcements of the Company on 9 January 2018 and 17 January 2018 (the "Announcements"), in relation to, among other things, the Acquisition of the Sales ICPS, at the Consideration of RM66,000,000. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

BACKGROUND

On 9 January 2018 (after trading hours), the Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company,

entered into the Agreement with the Vendor, pursuant to which the Purchaser has conditionally agreed

to acquire and the Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell the Sale ICPS at the Consideration of

RM66,000,000.

As informed and confirmed by Yong Tai, the ICPS holders shall have the right to convert the ICPS into new Yong Tai Shares at nil conversion price, at the option of the ICPS holder, commencing from 28 November 2019 up to the maturity date of 27 November 2026. Each ICPS can be convertible into one new Yong Tai Share.

CONVERSION OF SALES ICPS

The Board wishes to announce that the Purchaser has served a conversion notice to Yong Tai to fully exercise its conversion rights attaching to the Sales ICPS, and on 31 March 2021,Yong Tai allotted and issued to the Purchaser 60,000,000 new Yong Tai Shares at nil conversion price per new Yong Tai Share , which representing approximately 4.54% of the enlarged issued and paid-up share capital of Yong Tai upon fully conversion of the Sales ICPS (the "Conversion") as at the date of this announcement. Upon the Conversion, the Group will be interested in approximately 10.34% of the

