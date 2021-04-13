Asia Television : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK COOPERATION AGREEMENT

Both parties agree to cooperate in various aspects such as resources and technology, jointly participate in the ecological incubation of artificial intelligence, and promote the

Both parties agree to jointly carry out application cooperation and service operations in innovative areas such as VR live broadcast, immersive holographic imaging exhibition, and holographic online concert, and strive to build a boutique platform and improve user experience; and

Pursuant to the Strategic Framework Cooperation Agreement, both parties intend to carry out all-round cooperation in areas such as empowerment of artificial intelligence algorithm and innovation and upgrading the content of platform. The specific cooperation contents include:

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that on 13 April 2021 (after trading hours), Asia Television Digital Media Limited ("ATVDM"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into a non-legallybinding strategic framework cooperation agreement (the "Strategic Framework Cooperation Agreement") with Social Face HK Limited ("Social Face").

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, Social Face and their respective ultimate beneficial owner(s) are third parties independent of the Company or any of their subsidiaries or any of their respective directors, chief executive or substantial shareholder or any of their respective associates (has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules). Before the implementation of this project, both parties need to obtain all necessary approvals from the Company's internal and relevant regulatory agencies (if any). Subject to the execution of a final set of documents (the "Final Agreement"), ATVDM is desirous to collaborate with Social Face to engage in the Businesses.

The parties agree that the Strategic Framework Cooperation Agreement shall be valid for six

months (the " Validity Period ") from the date of execution. Any of the parties has the right to notice the other party for renewal one month before the Validity Period, otherwise the Strategic Framework Cooperation Agreement will be automatically terminated upon expiration.

Save for the terms in relation to, among others, confidentiality contained in the Strategic Framework Cooperation Agreement, the Strategic Framework Cooperation Agreement is not legally binding. Details of the co-operation, the specific terms and the consideration of the Businesses will be determined by the parties after further negotiations and signing of the Final Agreement.

REASONS AND BENEFITS FOR THE STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK COOPERATION AGREEMENT

The Group is principally engaged in four major business streams including (i) processing, printing and sales of finished fabrics and subcontracting services and the trading of fabric and clothing business; (ii) money lending business; (iii) securities investment and broker service business; and (iv) media, cultural and entertainment business.

Based on the information provided by Social Face, Social Face is a new -generation artificial intelligence technology and innovation enterprise located in Hong Kong/Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area. Social Face applies advanced face recognition big data analysis, scene learning, person recognition and other multiple artificial intelligence technologies to improve work efficiency in the industry effectively; provide unprecedented smart products to business event organizers, public relations companies, listed companies, and media industry.

The Board is of the view that, the parties would leverage on their respective advantages, resources and expertise to build a stable and mutually-beneficial strategic cooperation relationship. The entry into the Strategic Framework Cooperation Agreement is in line with the development strategies of the Company as a whole, which will enable the Company to seize any potential business and investment opportunities, and is in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

As at the date of this announcement, all terms and conditions of the Strategic Framework Cooperation Agreement are still being negotiated and no binding agreement has been entered into. There is no assurance that the Strategic Framework Cooperation Agreement will be materialised and entered into between the parties. The Strategic Framework Cooperation Agreement may or may not constitute a notifiable transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules. Further announcement in relation to the Strategic Framework Cooperation Agreement will be made by the Company as and when appropriate in compliance with the Listing Rules.

