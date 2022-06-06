Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Asia United Bank Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUB   PHY0392K1044

ASIA UNITED BANK CORPORATION

(AUB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  06-02
43.75 PHP    0.00%
03:02aASIA UNITED BANK : Information Statement
PU
06/02ASIA UNITED BANK : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities
PU
06/02ASIA UNITED BANK : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asia United Bank : Information Statement

06/06/2022 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 20-IS INFORMATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 17.1(b)
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE 1. Check the appropriate box: Preliminary Information Statement Definitive Information Statement 2. Name of Registrant as specified in its charter Asia United Bank3. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization Philippines4. SEC Identification Number A-1997-189635. BIR Tax Identification Code 005-011-651-0006. Address of principal office Joy-Nostalg Center No. 17 ADB Avenue, Ortigas Center, Pasig CityPostal Code16007. Registrant's telephone number, including area code (632) 8633-6888; (632) 8631-33338. Date, time and place of the meeting of security holders June 24, 2022 via Video Conferencing9. Approximate date on which the Information Statement is first to be sent or given to security holders Jun 3, 202210. In case of Proxy Solicitations: Name of Person Filing the Statement/Solicitor N/AAddress and Telephone No. N/A

11. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the Code or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA (information on number of shares and amount of debt is applicable only to corporate registrants):

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
common 485,310,538
13. Are any or all of registrant's securities listed on a Stock Exchange? Yes No If yes, state the name of such stock exchange and the classes of securities listed therein: Philippine Stock Exchange / Common Stock

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Asia United Bank CorporationAUB PSE Disclosure Form 17-5 - Information Statement for Annual or
Special Stockholders' Meeting
References: SRC Rule 20 and
Section 17.10 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Date of Stockholders' Meeting Jun 24, 2022
Type (Annual or Special) Annual
Time 9am
Venue Via video conference
Record Date May 20, 2022
Inclusive Dates of Closing of Stock Transfer Books
Start Date N/A
End date N/A
Other Relevant Information

This disclosure is being amended to correct the typographical error on the Definitive information statement in page 4.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Kristel Azucena
Designation Corporate Planning and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

AUB - Asia United Bank Corporation published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 07:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASIA UNITED BANK CORPORATION
03:02aASIA UNITED BANK : Information Statement
PU
06/02ASIA UNITED BANK : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities
PU
06/02ASIA UNITED BANK : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities
PU
05/27Asia United Bank Corporation Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/22ASIA UNITED BANK : Information Statement
PU
05/16Asia United Bank Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
04/22ASIA UNITED BANK : Amendments to By-Laws
PU
2021ASIA UNITED BANK : Material Information/Transactions
PU
2021Asia United Bank Corporation Announces Changes in Board Committee Membership
CI
2021Asia United Bank Approves the Appointment of Mariflor L. Cruz as Senior Vice President ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 601 M 200 M 200 M
Net income 2021 4 054 M 76,6 M 76,6 M
Net cash 2021 13 695 M 259 M 259 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,18x
Yield 2021 4,62%
Capitalization 21 232 M 401 M 401 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 2 349
Free-Float 13,2%
Chart ASIA UNITED BANK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Asia United Bank Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Abraham T. Co Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Manuel A. Gomez President & Director
Soledad O. Reyes Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Wilfredo E. Rodriguez EVP, Head-Operations & Information Technology
Albert T. Reyes First Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASIA UNITED BANK CORPORATION1.16%401
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.82%155 912
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.5.48%70 357
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK4.11%64 913
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.1.63%60 355
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)4.01%54 041