General Announcement::Change of Company Secretary

ASIA VETS HOLDINGS LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration Number: 201003501R)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

The board of directors (the "Board") of Asia Vets Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") wishes to announce the appointment of Ms Siau Kuei Lian as Company Secretary in place of Ms Fiona Lim Pei Pei, who has resigned, with effect from 15 October 2021.

The Board would like to record its appreciation to Ms Fiona Lim Pei Pei for her contributions to the Company during her tenure as the Company Secretary.

By Order of the Board

Tan Tong Guan

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

15 October 2021

