  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Asia Vets Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5RE   SG2B95959500

ASIA VETS HOLDINGS LTD.

(5RE)
End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 10/14
0.07 SGD   0.00%
General Announcement::Change of Company Secretary

10/15/2021 | 08:12am EDT
ASIA VETS HOLDINGS LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration Number: 201003501R)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

The board of directors (the "Board") of Asia Vets Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") wishes to announce the appointment of Ms Siau Kuei Lian as Company Secretary in place of Ms Fiona Lim Pei Pei, who has resigned, with effect from 15 October 2021.

The Board would like to record its appreciation to Ms Fiona Lim Pei Pei for her contributions to the Company during her tenure as the Company Secretary.

By Order of the Board

Tan Tong Guan

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

15 October 2021

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), in accordance with Rule 226(2)(b) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Goh Mei Xian, Associate Director, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. at 8 Robinson Road, #09-00 ASO Building, Singapore 048544, telephone (65) 6636 4201.

Disclaimer

Asia Vets Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 12:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
