Asia Vital Components : AVC will be invited to attend investor conference held by Fubon Securities.

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/09 2.Time of institutional investor conference: 14:00 pm 3.Location of institutional investor conference: Regent Taipei (4F, No. 3, Ln. 39, Sec. 2 Zhongshan N. Rd., Taipei 104, Taiwan) 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: Announced the company's operational and financial results of 2022 Q2. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.