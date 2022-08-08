Log in
    3017   TW0003017000

ASIA VITAL COMPONENTS CO., LTD.

(3017)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-04
112.50 TWD   -0.44%
112.50 TWD   -0.44%
05:14aASIA VITAL COMPONENTS : AVC will be invited to attend investor conference held by Fubon Securities.
PU
07/07ASIA VITAL COMPONENTS : Announcement on the revision of the 2022 Employee Stock Option Certificate Issuance and Share Subscription Measures by the Board of Directors of the Company.
PU
06/17ASIA VITAL COMPONENTS : Resolution by the AVC's shareholders' meeting to permit directors to engage in competitive conduct.
PU
Asia Vital Components : AVC will be invited to attend investor conference held by Fubon Securities.

08/08/2022 | 05:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Asia Vital Components Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/08 Time of announcement 17:01:10
Subject 
 AVC will be invited to attend investor conference
held by Fubon Securities.
Date of events 2022/08/09 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/09
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 14:00 pm
3.Location of institutional investor conference: Regent Taipei
(4F, No. 3, Ln. 39, Sec. 2 Zhongshan N. Rd., Taipei 104, Taiwan)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference: Announced the
company's operational and financial results of 2022 Q2.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.

Disclaimer

Asia Vital Components Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 09:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 53 307 M 1 775 M 1 775 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 7 059 M 235 M 235 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,82%
Capitalization 39 747 M 1 324 M 1 324 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart ASIA VITAL COMPONENTS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Asia Vital Components Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASIA VITAL COMPONENTS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 112,50 TWD
Average target price 133,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Managers and Directors
Ching Hsing Shen Chairman & General Manager
Yi Cheng Chen Director, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chun Cheng Chen Independent Director
Ichiro Taku Independent Director
Tai Xiong Peng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASIA VITAL COMPONENTS CO., LTD.27.55%1 324
HP INC.-10.86%34 701
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-19.16%33 581
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-8.94%18 658
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-28.35%16 899
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-20.20%10 968