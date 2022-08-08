Asia Vital Components : AVC will be invited to attend investor conference held by Fubon Securities.
08/08/2022 | 05:14am EDT
Provided by: Asia Vital Components Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/08
Time of announcement
17:01:10
Subject
AVC will be invited to attend investor conference
held by Fubon Securities.
Date of events
2022/08/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/09
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 14:00 pm
3.Location of institutional investor conference: Regent Taipei
(4F, No. 3, Ln. 39, Sec. 2 Zhongshan N. Rd., Taipei 104, Taiwan)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference: Announced the
company's operational and financial results of 2022 Q2.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.
