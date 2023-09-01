2023-08-18AsiaInfo

In 2023, big model and AIGC (Artificial Intelligence Generated Content) products of domestic sci-tech enterprises mushroomed. China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (referred to as "CAICT") conducted relevant research around the country and officially released the 2023 Big Model and AIGC Industry Map (referred to as the "Map") recently. Depending on the advanced technology and innovative scheme of AIGC intelligent content production platform AISWare AI² GC, AsiaInfo has been successfully selected into the sectors of "Finance, Medical Care, Text, Image, Video, Algorithmic Model, Tool Platform", which ran through the whole industry chain.

Figure: 2023 Big Model and AIGC Industry Map of CAICT

The map was divided into 19 fields and four categories of "industry application, product service, model and tool, and infrastructure", which thoroughly combed the upstream and downstream development status of China's big model and AIGC industry in 2023, and showed the product category and distribution in detail, aiming to help demanders, R&D institutions and practitioners understand the industry's developing situation, and also providing a suggestion for product research and development and demand selection.

The successful selection of AISWare AI² GC, self-developed intelligent content production platform of AsiaInfo, indicated that the advanced technology of this product has been recognized by the market and research institutions.

AISWare AI² GC, the AIGC Intelligent Content Production Platform of AsiaInfo,

Fully Empowered Service Providers to Produce Intelligent Content

AISWare AI² GC is a "one-stop and visual" content generating and intelligent driving platform based on AI generative technology and facing metaverse scenarios, which features "integrated componentization, work visualization, lightweight delivery, safe transaction and simple operation", etc. Based on the insight and understanding of the inherent rules of data, the product integrates key capabilities such as intelligent content production and digital human production, and is available for generating virtual human, creating video and interactive applications with low cost, high efficiency, and good quality.

Figure: Example of AISWare AI² GC Application Scenarios

The Core Functions of AISWare AI² GC Are as Follows:

Rich virtual human assets: including hairstyles, clothes, shoes, bodies, etc., which can be combined and matched into thousands of images, and support customization based on photos. One-click generation of virtual image: supports customized production of virtual human image, generates virtual human subject, expression, action, and other assets, and can input portrait photos to generate exclusive digital human with one click. Creating virtual live-streaming host based on scenarios: quickly generates template based on scenario requirements such as enterprise recruitment and PPT presentation, and edits images, contents, actions, and materials. Quickly creating scenarioized video: imports scenarioized PPT with one click, and the PPT will be automatically converted into editing content, which not only reduces manual operation steps but also increases productivity.

In 2023, AISWare AI² GC of AsiaInfo was applied in the business hall of a service provider in a province, providing with AIGC virtual digital human solution of intelligent customer service. Since its launch, the work efficiency of the business hall has increased by nearly 80%; Through business expansion and empowering stock operation with AI technology, the precision marketing revenue and operational benefits have been greatly improved, which has been highly recognized by customers.