2023-09-07AsiaInfo

Recently, the "2023 XOps Industry Innovation and Development Forum" sponsored by China Academy of Information and Communications Technology and China Communications Standards Association was held in Beijing, aiming to promote the exchange of experience in XOps system construction and improve the R&D and operation capabilities of enterprises. The forum released the Investigation Report on the Current Situation of AIOps in China (2023), and the case of "Comprehensive Root Cause Analysis Based on Topological Centrality" practiced by AsiaInfo relying on its own all-region intelligent operation and maintenance platform AISWare AIOps stood out among many cases by virtue of its technology leadership and scheme innovation, and was awarded the "Excellent Case in China AIOps Current Situation Investigation in 2023".

Figure 1: AsiaInfo's Excellent Case Certificate of "Comprehensive Root Cause Analysis Based on Topological Centrality"

Figure 2: Summary of the selected case of AsiaInfo in the Investigation Report on the Current Situation of AIOps in China

AsiaInfo's "Comprehensive Root Cause Analysis Based on Topological Centrality" Solution

AsiaInfo conducts comprehensive root cause analysis based on a self-developed topological centrality AI algorithm. Through intelligent analysis of system alarm data, index data, log data, topology data, and other operation and maintenance data, it converges alarms data in event dimension, reduces noise, and conducts positioning to a large number of alarms, which can help quickly understand the root cause of positioning system faults, shorten fault discovery and event convergence from the original "hour level" to "minute level", so as to save operation and maintenance personnel positioning and troubleshooting time, effectively improve operation and maintenance efficiency, and strengthen operation and maintenance capabilities.

Figure 3: Construction Scheme of Comprehensive Root Cause Analysis Based on Topological Centrality

AISWare AIOps, An All-region Intelligent Operation and Maintenance Platform of AsiaInfo

Based on multi-source operation and maintenance data, AISWare AIOps, an all-region intelligent operation and maintenance platform of AsiaInfo, provides replicable and evolvable operation and maintenance CAL construction and management capabilities around common operation and maintenance scenarios such as fault discovery, diagnosis, disposal, prevention, decision support and resource optimization. Focusing on the operation and maintenance middle-office, it provides a cross-domain AIOps capability engine, empowers and brings intelligence to operation and maintenance systems in various domains, provides end-to-end and observable AIOps general solutions for vertical industries, and helps enterprises cope with new challenges of operation and reform in the digital intelligence era.

Figure 4: AISWare AIOps Product System