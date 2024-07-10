2024-07-04Asiainfo

As new-generation information technology accelerates and makes breakthroughs, global information development is advancing into a new stage of digitization, networking, and intelligence. On July 3rd, the "2024 Forum on the Development of Digital Ecosystems Going Global," hosted by the organizing committee of the Global Digital Economy Conference and jointly organized by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, Beijing Municipal Bureau of Government Service and Data Management, and Daxing District People's Government, was held at the China National Conference Center.



During the forum, the Beijing Informatization Association's Special Committee for International Digital Economy Collaboration (hereinafter referred to as the "SCIDEC"), jointly initiated by over 30 leading digital economy enterprises from both China and abroad, was announced to be established, with Dr. Tian Suning, co-founder and chairman of AsiaInfo, serving as the chairman.

Figure: Mao Dongjun, Party Member, Deputy Director and the First-Class Inspector of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, and Tian Suning, Chairman of AsiaInfo and Chairman of the Special Committee for International Digital Economy Collaboration, jointly unveiled the nameplate for the Special Committee for International Digital Economy Collaboration.

The establishment of the SCIDEC is aimed at further implementing the national-level "Beijing Initiative for 'the Belt and Road' International Digital Economy Collaboration," implementing the "Beijing Implementation Plan for Accelerating the Construction of a Global Digital Economy Benchmark City," fostering an open and inclusive new landscape for high-quality development in the information software industry, and providing robust support for Beijing's construction as a global digital economy benchmark city.

The establishment of the SCIDEC aims to better strengthen international innovation and open cooperation, promote Beijing's digital economy innovation achievements to "go global," attract international leading digital economy innovation achievements to "come in," and build an international innovation cooperation ecological platform integrating market research, consulting services, global brand building for enterprises, and innovation collaboration across the industry chain.

Domestic enterprises are gradually increasing their demand for "going global" to expand into international markets, while international enterprises also need to overcome obstacles to confidently "come in." After its establishment, the SCIDEC will rely on the guidance of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, with a focus on promoting international innovation cooperation in the digital economy and the guidance of building a "Beijing benchmark" for global digital economy development. It will establish bridges for international collaboration, create an innovative ecosystem that serves high-quality "going global" and high-level "inviting in," improve the efficiency of going global, and reduce the costs for Beijing enterprises to go global. In addition, it will enhance the breadth and depth of international sci-tech exchanges, make target markets better understand enterprises going global, tell the story of China's opening up in an international language system, and continuously promote the construction and exchange of international cooperation ecosystems.

Leaders from national departments such as the National Data Administration, the Ministry of Industry and Information, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Government Service and Data Management, and international envoys and guests jointly witnessed the committee's establishment.

Figure: Establishment of the Committee





Invited by the Special Committee for International Digital Economy Collaboration, Dr. Tian Suning, along with executives from enterprises such as iMEDWAY, ANXINSEC, Digital China, Huawei Cloud, Yonyon Software, UnionTech Software, and BlueFocus, jointly launched the plan for digital economy enterprises to go global in groups.