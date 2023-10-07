2023-09-12AsiaInfo

On September 11th, AsiaInfo Technologies (China), Inc. (abbreviated as AsiaInfo) and China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (abbreviated as CAICT) reached a strategic cooperation in Beijing. Both parties will carry out all-round, cross-disciplinary, and cross-industry in-depth cooperation in key technology research and development and industry chain collaboration, so as to jointly promote industry transformation and upgrading and help implement the national strategy. Witnessed by Yu Xiaohui, President and Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of CAICT, He Baohong, Director of Cloud Computing and Big Data Research Institute, Gao Nianshu, CEO and Executive Director of AsiaInfo, and Chen Wu, Senior Vice President of AsiaInfo, Dr. Ouyang Ye, CTO and Senior Vice President of AsiaInfo, and Liu Chang, Deputy Director of Business Development Department of CAICT signed a cooperation agreement on behalf of both parties.





Figure: On-Site Signing

According to the agreement, the two sides will give full play to their respective advantages, carry out joint research in the fields of artificial intelligence, big data, 5G/6G, autonomous networks, computing power networks, cloud computing, edge intelligence and computing, data circulation, information technology application and innovation, industrial Internet, digital twins smart city, carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals, IT governance and auditing, intellectual property protection, etc., and jointly build a collaborative ecology of "industry, teaching, research and application" to carry out market activities with deep influence in the industry.

Figure: Yu Xiaohui

Yu Xiaohui said that CAICT has witnessed the development and transformation of China's information and communication industry. Under the care and guidance of the leaders of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, CAICT devoted itself to the fields of industrial consulting and planning, industry standard formulation, technical product evaluation, and collaborative innovation between production and research. AsiaInfo is an important builder of ICT industry ecology in China and an indispensable booster for the development of communication industry. The cooperation between the two sides will help improve the level of sci-tech innovation and promote the transformation of traditional industries and the integration of digital economy and real economy. At present, CAICT has accelerated scientific research and industry implementation in frontier fields such as data space, computing power interconnection, and AI big model, and welcomes AsiaInfo's deep participation and joint promotion.

Figure: Gao Nianshu

Gao Nianshu said that in recent years, AsiaInfo has firmly put the strategy of "One Consolidation with Three Developments" into efforts, adhered to the concept of "Ranking Higher in Both Products and Services", and has formed three major product systems of "IT, digital intelligence and cloud network", accumulating 30 years of experience in large-scale government and enterprise customer service. CAICT is a practitioner of "unity of knowledge and action" in China's information and communication industry and the promoter of win-win cooperation in the industry chain. AsiaInfo is highly compatible with the business system of CAICT, and is willing to jointly establish closer and real-time cooperation in all respects to promote development in digital industrialization and industrial digitalization with the full-stack digital intelligence capabilities.

Heads of relevant departments of CAICT, Li Yunchuan, Vice President of AsiaInfo General Manager of iResearch, and Wang Li, General Manager of AsiaInfo Anhui attended the signing and exchange activities.