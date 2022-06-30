Asiainfo Technologies : Established Strategic Cooperation with Tianjin Nankai District to Boost the Construction and Operation of “Digital Tianjin”

2022-06-27AsiaInfo

On June 24, the 6th World Intelligence Congress (WIC) themed "New Era of Intelligence: Digitalization Drives Growth, Intelligence Wins Future" kicked off in Tianjin. Gao Nianshu, Executive Director and CEO, and Chen Wu, Senior Vice President of AsiaInfo, were invited to attend related sessions.



Figure: Cooperation Signing

At the signing ceremony for key projects held during the congress, AsiaInfo established a strategic cooperation with the Nankai District People's Government of Tianjin. The two sides will carry out all-round cooperation in digital operations, smart city, vertical industries, enterprise cloud, Industrial Internet, 5G and other fields to accelerate the construction of "Digital Tianjin". Yang Bing, Secretary of Tianjin Nankai District Party Committee, and Chen Wu, Senior Vice President of AsiaInfo, signed the agreement on behalf of the two sides in the presence of Zhang Gong, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Acting Mayor of Tianjin, and Gao Nianshu, Executive Director and CEO of AsiaInfo. Present at the signing ceremony were Liu Guiping, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Executive Deputy Mayor, Lian Maojun, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Binhai New Area Party Committee, Zhang Qingen, Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of Municipal People's Congress and Meng Qingsong, Secretary General of the Municipal People's Government of Tianjin. Wang Xu, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Secretary of the Education Working Committee and Vice Mayor of Tianjin, presided over the signing ceremony.

Figure: Signing Ceremony

According to the agreement, AsiaInfo will set up the "Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Smart City Operation Headquarters" in Tianjin, and work with Nankai District to build "three centers and one platform" (i.e. R&D Center, Incubator Center, Innovation Center and Cooperation Platform) focusing on R&D, incubation, innovation and cooperation, to provide government and enterprise customers in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region with digital operations, 5G, smart city, AI and other related products, solutions, consulting, construction and operation services, and vigorously support the digital development, transformation and upgrading of the industries.

Meanwhile, the two sides will jointly build a cooperation ecosystem of digital economy industries to drive the regional industry development and upgrading, and form a virtuous industrial ecology of the regional digital economy. AsiaInfo will seek common growth and win-win cooperation with local enterprises by fully leveraging its advantages in R&D and innovation, thus contributing to the high-quality development of Tianjin Nankai District.

Since the 14th Five-Year Plan, Tianjin strengthens the top-level design and government guidance, and makes every effort to build "Digital Tianjin" and develop the digital economy as its important goals, adhering to the strategic planning of the party and the state. Anchored on the goal and orientation of "Innovating Nankai", the Nankai District Party Committee and People's Government promotes the coordinated development and technological innovation, industrial model and format innovation, urban construction and management innovation, people's livelihood guarantee and social undertaking innovation, improves the business environment, and provides various policy support such as office space rent reduction and exemption, talent introduction, and high-tech enterprise incentives to solve the worries for the long-term and stable development of enterprises.

As Tianjin boasts unique regional advantages, and faces new opportunities for the development of the digital economy, to facilitate the intelligent upgrading of the industrial economy and accelerate the innovative development of the digital industry is the key to achieve high-quality regional development. It is hoped that the two sides will promote digital industrialization and industrial digitization through their powerful combination by taking the opportunity of the strategic cooperation, to make cities smarter, life better, and people more reassured.

Gao Nianshu said that AsiaInfo, as a "provider of digital intelligence full-stack capabilities", has been consistently offering full-link digital intelligence services to local governments and enterprise customers, including consulting planning, product development, implementation and delivery, system integration, intelligent decision, data operations, and customer service. In the future, AsiaInfo will continue to serve customers, and empower the construction and operation of the "Digital Tianjin" smart city under the guidance of the relevant development planning of Tianjin to meet the actual local needs.

During his stay in Tianjin, Gao Nianshu also attended the reception of the World Intelligence Congress hosted by Li Hongzhong, member of the member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of Tianjin Municipal Party Committee on the evening of June 23, and the opening ceremony of the World Intelligence Congress on June 24.