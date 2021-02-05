Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Asiainfo Technologies Limited    1675   VGG0542G1028

ASIAINFO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(1675)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asiainfo Technologies : Industry-leading! AsiaInfo Helps China Mobile Zhejiang Branch Take the Initiative to Implement the Industry-wide 5G Multi-Dimensional Billing System

02/05/2021 | 02:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Industry-leading! AsiaInfo Helps China Mobile Zhejiang Branch Take the Initiative to Implement the Industry-wide 5G Multi-Dimensional Billing System

2021-01-15AsiaInfo

Recently, in order to thoroughly implement '5G+' strategy of China Mobile Group and respond to the BAF business model for government-business 5G private network of the Group, AsiaInfo assisted China Mobile Zhejiang Branch to take the initiative to implement the industry-wide 5G 'multi-dimensional' billing system to provide strong support for empowering 5G business development in four major markets of 'CHBN' (C-customer market, H-household market, B-business market, N-new market).

Multi-dimension is the 'weights and measures' of the new era and the valuable key to the 'commercial success' of 5G

Derived from physics, the term 'dimension' refers to the basic attributes of 'physical quantities', such as length (m), mass (kg), time (s), while traffic (MB, GB) and call length (min, h) are dimensions commonly used in the field of communications.

In the past few years when '4G changed life', entertainment needs including film and television, games and reading, and life service applications including e-commerce, food delivery and travel dominated the lives of ordinary people. Communication operators focused on traffic and call services and adopted relatively simple ways of billing such as the traffic amount and the call length of users. 5G is not the case. The core audience it serves will extend from individuals to enterprises and institutions in various industries, and the subjects it connects also expands from human to things. With the gradual maturity of network construction, industry standards and technological evolution, it will step into the new stage of empowering vertical industries - '5G changes society' is happening.

Technology, network, and services are the media through which 5G changes society. Enterprises and organizations in various industries are the 'subjects' that change the society. These subjects include both 'providers' and 'demanders' of 5G network and services. With the continuous emergence of 5G application scenarios such as HD video, remote education, telemedicine and autonomous driving, a single billing model is obviously no longer suitable for increasingly segmented industry scenarios and business needs. Transactions between providers and demanders require new and effective measurement dimensions to unify standards, quantify value and promote 5G to achieve 'commercial success'. In this way, 'multi-dimensional billing' appears.

AsiaInfo helps China Mobile Zhejiang Branch build a 'multi-dimensional billing' system that fits industry scenarios

Enable 5G to achieve 'commercial success'

As early as 2019, China Mobile established a development strategy driven by the 'four-wheel' of CHBN, positioning the customer market (C), household market (H), business market (B), new market (N) as the four major 5G business markets.

China Mobile Zhejiang Branch, as a leading and pilot provincial company in 5G construction of China Mobile Group, not only started early in network construction, but also led the industry in its exploration of 5G business support. Based on the analysis of the characteristics of 5G network, the foresight of the development of the industry, and the analytic demonstration of the 5G network product model, AsiaInfo assisted China Mobile Zhejiang Branch in establishing a dimension system consisting of 'products, specifications, accounts and prices' on the basis of clarifying the main problems and difficulties. Later, starting with four levels of product, billing, acceptance and provisioning, it took the lead in implementing a multi-dimensional billing system for 'CHBN' market that fits industry scenarios:


1. Product model upgrading

As mentioned earlier, the business model and product attributes of 4G are relatively single, while new business models and products will be formed for 5G in response to multiple network indicators and attributes. China Mobile Zhejiang Branch has upgraded the product rate model by establishing the relationship between dimensions and rates, which lays a product foundation for the implementation of 'multi-dimensional billing'.

2. Capability construction of multi-dimensional billing

In response to the billing requirements of typical multi-dimensional products such as 5G private networks, based on the rate calculation form of multiple parameter combinations of network dimensions, the AsiaInfo's 5G billing product AISWare Billing was introduced to build multi-dimensional billing and enquiry capabilities.

Features of AsiaInfo's billing product AISWare Billing


3. Build the capability for 'one-stop' business acceptance

5G multi-dimensional billing must be able to support the selection of product network parameters at front-office, support customers to conduct quick enquiries and convenient order placement, and change individual network parameters. China Mobile Zhejiang Branch has realized the full channels of centralized acceptance and opening capability for 5G services by building a 'one-stop' acceptance capability.


4. Transformation of service provisioning capabilities

In terms of service provisioning, the linkage relationship between complex network parameters and front-office user requirements, and between back-office rule translation and network side is established to finally realize 5G service provisioning under multi-dimensional conditions.
At present stage, China Mobile Zhejiang Branch has completed 5G network coverage in key cities and regions within the province, and has the ability to support key businesses in vertical industries - the implementation of 5G private networks in medical industry and other industries and the successful migration of industrial large video services signify that the multi-dimensional billing for enterprise services has entered the production and application stage in Zhejiang.

In the future, 5G, as the engine of digital economy development, will unlock unprecedented value in the upsurge of digital transformation in various industries. AsiaInfo will also cooperate with China Mobile Zhejiang Branch to continue to optimize the support capabilities for multi-dimensional business, and provide 'end-to-end' 5G products, solutions and differentiated services for various industries in order to contribute to the construction of Zhejiang's digital economy and the development of China's 5G industry.


Note: BAF business model: Based on 5G's reliable and high-quality basic network (Basic), superimposed with rich and diverse value-added functions (Advanced), to provide customers with personalized service portfolio which is convenient, flexible and considerate (Flexible).

Disclaimer

AsiaInfo Technologies Ltd. published this content on 22 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 07:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASIAINFO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
02/04ASIAINFO TECHNOLOGIES : Industry-leading! AsiaInfo Helps China Mobile Zhejiang B..
PU
02/04ASIAINFO TECHNOLOGIES : has been Shortlisted in Three Important Lists of Big Dat..
PU
01/21ASIAINFO TECHNOLOGIES : Helps PICC Life's CRM Project to Win the “2020 Out..
PU
01/20ASIAINFO TECHNOLOGIES : Appeared at the 2020 ABC Summit and Cooperates with Baid..
PU
01/20ASIAINFO TECHNOLOGIES : Construction of National Database Adaptation Verificatio..
PU
01/20ASIAINFO TECHNOLOGIES : was honored with 2020 Jin Zi Zhu Communication Awards
PU
01/20ASIAINFO TECHNOLOGIES : won the Award of “Leaping Technology Enterprise&rd..
PU
01/20ASIAINFO TECHNOLOGIES : Won the 2020 “Best Annual Report” of Listed ..
PU
2020ASIAINFO TECHNOLOGIES : On the Wave of 5G, AsiaInfo (1675.HK) Ready to Become a ..
AQ
2020EXCLUSIVE : CITIC Capital plans $1.8 billion take-private of Hong Kong-listed As..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 076 M 938 M 938 M
Net income 2020 615 M 95,0 M 95,0 M
Net cash 2020 2 943 M 454 M 454 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
Yield 2020 2,54%
Capitalization 9 602 M 1 484 M 1 483 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 12 859
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart ASIAINFO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Asiainfo Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASIAINFO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,01 CNY
Last Close Price 10,49 CNY
Spread / Highest target 17,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nian Shu Gao Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Su Ning Tian Chairman
Ming Jie Sun VP & General Manager-Operations Management Center
Ying Huang Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ye Ouyang Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASIAINFO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED12.75%1 484
MICROSOFT CORPORATION9.25%1 832 758
SEA LIMITED22.35%124 491
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.15.61%111 055
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC3.05%61 013
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE2.32%53 434
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ