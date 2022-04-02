Log in
ASIAINFO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Asiainfo Technologies : Zero-Carbon Technology Explosion in the Olympic Winter Games and AsiaInfo's Efforts for Dual Carbon Goals

04/02/2022 | 06:24am EDT
Zero-Carbon Technology Explosion in the Olympic Winter Games and AsiaInfo's Efforts for Dual Carbon Goals

2022-03-23AsiaInfo

On March 13, Shuey Rhon Rhon successfully fulfilled its task, representing the conclusion of Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. However, the ingenious opening ceremony held in the Bird's Nest remains fresh in our memory. From the moment the main torch was presented in the form of "a small flame", which is so unique, the concept of "green and zero-carbon" has been completely integrated into Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, ushering a new era featuring low-carbon and digitalization. This time, Lou Yonggang, the expert in the energy industry of AsiaInfo, interprets the "zero carbon" disruptive technologies of the Olympic Winter Games for us, and unlocks the "dual carbon efforts" of AsiaInfo.

The wind from Zhangbei County powers the lights in Beijing

In 2008, Beijing integrated "green" concept into the Olympic Games by installing a 130-kilowatt photovoltaic power generation system in "Bird's Nest", but this was obviously of symbolic significance in consideration of more than 10,000 kilowatts of power required by the opening ceremony. 14 years later, the Beijing Olympic Winter Games put forward the goal of "100% use of green power". Zhangjiakou met the power demand of 26 venues in Beijing and Zhangjiakou with 7 million kilowatts of installed capacity of new energy, enabling the flexible DC power grid to effectively solve three problems of difficult grid-connection, transmission and absorption of "green power". Clean energy allows "the wind from Zhangbei County to power the lights in Beijing", thus, the Beijing Olympic Winter Games has become the first Olympic Games powered by 100% clean energy.

The small flame torch - Taking a big step from a "small beginning"

The opening ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games has spread all over the world, and its "small flame" design has changed the tradition of burning the master torch, conveying an explicit concept of low carbon and environmental protection. Guided by the principle of taking a big step from a "small beginning", the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games honored the promise of "fully achieving carbon neutrality", for example, reusing the 2008 Olympic venues, applying carbon dioxide refrigeration for the first time, and using 100% green power as the conventional energy of venues, and achieving "zero emission" of greenhouse gases... A series of environmental protection measures represented by the "small flame torch" make the Beijing Olympic Winter Games the first Olympic Games to achieve carbon neutrality.

Is carbon dioxide ice-making brilliant?

As the most environmentally friendly refrigerant at present, carbon dioxide greatly reduces the damage to the ozone layer caused by the traditional refrigerant Freon. This Olympic Winter Games used the carbon dioxide refrigerant collected and purified from industrial by-products for the first time to make ice. We Chinese offer our advanced technologies for "zero carbon" to the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, making the experts of Organizing Committee of Olympic Games can't say fairer than that.

The critical point of China's power reform has reached

This Olympic Winter Games is a model for the application of green energy, and also a concentrated reflection of the structural changes in China's energy supply.

14 years ago, the wind and photovoltaic power generation was almost negligible in China. However, China's new energy power generation in 2021 has account for 10% of the total power generation, and the comprehensive energy system continues to improve.

Historical experience shows that when the market share of new disruptive technologies reaches about 3%, the industry reaches its critical point. For example, the peak demand for carriage occurred when car ownership accounted for 3% of the market; the peak demand for fixed-line telephone occurred when the share of mobile phone accounted for 5%.

The critical point of China's power industry has already come!

AsiaInfo promotes energy management and use to be greener and more efficient

At the time of the critical point of China's power reform, AsiaInfo has launched the AISWare AI-IES, the smart integrated energy platform. Based on 5G and smart energy middle-ground, the platform provides real-time data collection and monitoring of multi-energy flow (i.e., multiple energy flows), operation data status evaluation of multi-energy flow, safety data evaluation and control of multi-energy flow, algorithm optimization strategy model of multi-energy flow, intelligent scheduling of management and control of multi-energy flow and other functions.

Derived from this platform, the comprehensive energy-consuming and energy-saving solutions for smart parks, zero-carbon green energy solutions for IDC computer rooms in large data centers, and energy optimization and balance scheduling systems for heavy energy-consuming enterprises help cities, parks, and enterprises quickly build multi-scenario smart energy service platforms, provide intelligent operation capabilities for the energy supply side, energy consumption side, distribution network side, and transaction side, realize digital and intelligent energy management and multi-energy complementation, and finally achieve low-carbon, safe, economical and efficient energy management and consumption.

The platform has been deployed and used in a group in Shenyang and a heating plant in Dalian. AsiaInfo implements the national strategy of "peak carbon dioxide emissions and carbon neutrality" and takes the lead in deploying the platform in its own park and office areas. Hence, AsiaInfo is expected to achieve its own "peak carbon dioxide emissions" in 2025 and "carbon neutrality" in 2028.

Disclaimer

AsiaInfo Technologies Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2022 10:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
