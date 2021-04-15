Log in
Asiainfo Technologies : ​AsiaInfo and CEO Gao Nianshu were Respectively Awarded Honors of China's Software Industry

04/15/2021 | 11:58pm EDT
​AsiaInfo and CEO Gao Nianshu were Respectively Awarded Honors of China's Software Industry

2021-04-12​AsiaInfo

Recently, the '2021 China Software Industry Annual Conference', the most influential event in China's software industry, was held in Beijing. Leaders of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, leaders of some provincial and municipal authorities, as well as representatives of research institutions, industry organizations and leading companies gathered together to review and summarize the development of China's software industry in 2020, and award honors to outstanding enterprises, leading figures, products and solutions with industry-wide influence.

Relying on its outstanding contributions in the prevention and control of the epidemic, the operations resumption in 2020, and the excellent performance achieved under the guidance of the strategy of 'One Consolidation and Three Development', AsiaInfo (stock code: 01675.HK) was awarded the 'Most Influential Enterprise in China's Software Industry in 2020', Gao Nianshu, Executive Director and CEO of AsiaInfo, was awarded the title of '2020 Outstanding Entrepreneur in China's Software Industry', and AsiaInfo's edge AI (network security) recorder and its solutions were awarded '2020 Excellent Solutions for China's Software Industry'.

After more than 20 years of development and accumulation, AsiaInfo has become one of the leading companies of software products, solutions and related services in China. In recent years, under the guidance of strategy of 'One Consolidation and Three Development' and relying on product, service, operation and integration capabilities, AsiaInfo makes comprehensive use of 5G, cloud computing, big data, AI, Internet of Things and other new technologies to provide a strong 'digital intelligence' momentum for the digital transformation of enterprises in industries such as communications, finance, energy, transportation, radio and television, postal service and government affairs, and maintains a high market share and ultra-high customer retention rate.

At the just-finished 'Trusted Digital Summit Forum 2021', AsiaInfo passed the first batch of 'Digital Trusted Service Evaluation' and was awarded the 'Service Group for Digital Transformation Enabling', becoming a model benchmark for various industries in the critical period of digital transformation.

In the future, AsiaInfo will continue to depend on 'carrier-grade' software products, services, operations and integration capabilities, and work with ecological partners to jointly explore new industry opportunities, create value growth, promote the digital transformation of traditional industries, and help traditional enterprises reduce costs and increase efficiency in order to continue to play a positive role in the development and growth of digital economy and the sustainable social development in China.

Disclaimer

AsiaInfo Technologies Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 03:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 6 076 M 930 M 930 M
Net income 2020 615 M 94,1 M 94,1 M
Net cash 2020 2 943 M 450 M 450 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
Yield 2020 2,44%
Capitalization 10 043 M 1 540 M 1 537 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,17x
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 12 859
Free-Float 29,9%
Chart ASIAINFO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Asiainfo Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASIAINFO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,71 CNY
Last Close Price 10,92 CNY
Spread / Highest target 19,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nian Shu Gao Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ying Huang Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Su Ning Tian Chairman
Ye Ouyang Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Ming Jie Sun VP & General Manager-Operations Management Center
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASIAINFO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED16.70%1 537
MICROSOFT CORPORATION14.91%1 927 715
SEA LIMITED23.37%125 710
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-1.46%96 691
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE15.11%59 700
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC2.25%57 884
