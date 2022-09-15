Asiainfo Technologies : participated in many activities of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, "XR Scene Workshop" Shining Metaverse Exhibition Area

2022-09-07AsiaInfo

A few days ago, the 2022 WAIC (World Artificial Intelligence Conference) co-sponsored by the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the State Internet Information Office, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, the China Association for Science and Technology, and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government was grandly opened in Shanghai. Dr. Ouyang Ye, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of AsiaInfo, was invited to attend the China Mobile "Computing Power Network Building Foundation, Intelligent Computing leading forward" theme forum, and Fu Wei, Vice President of AsiaInfo, was invited to attend the Huawei Ascend Artificial Intelligence Ecological Conference.

"Computer Network" is the basic condition for the industrialization and scale of artificial intelligence，and artificial intelligence is a necessary option for the development of "Computer Network"

At China Mobile's "Computing Power Network Building Foundation, Intelligent Computing leading forward" forum, Dr. Ouyang Ye, Dr. Feng Junlan, Chief Scientist of China Mobile Research Institute, as well as corporate executives and founders from Huawei, Baidu, SenseTime and other companies, discussed China's future development of "Intelligence and Computing" industry. He believes that the computing power network is an important infrastructure for the industrialization and large-scale development of artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence for the communication field is being embedded from the application layer to the physical layer, providing support for the intelligence of the computing power network.

Ouyang Ye said that in the past, artificial intelligence for the communication field was more "add intelligence" for IT systems, cloud computing, and network infrastructure applications, and it was to embed the capabilities of artificial intelligence into the ICT infrastructure as functional patches, with a weaker standardization. "In the process of 5G commercial use, artificial intelligence only exists as an 'optional'." But now, artificial intelligence has become the native capability of 5G, computing power network and even 6G. The overall architecture design of the sixth-generation mobile communication starts from the formulation of the standard, and the native AI capability is embedded in the computing power network infrastructure and 6G evolution process, and this "native" feature is becoming more and more obvious. Artificial intelligence has become a "Required Option" for the future development of computing power network industry.

Ouyang Ye believes that the core technology innovation and industrial cooperation of artificial intelligence and computing power network should focus on the world and establish a "global outlook". On the one hand, we must proceed from our own needs and status quo, pay attention to global trends, and deepen our self-accumulation through opening-up actions. In the field of "computing power network" we have fully started the journey of "from 0 to 1" in terms of standard establishment and commercial implementation. On the other hand, the next generation of "computing" and "network", as new ICT infrastructure, is a model of "subtraction", which not only helps to save costs, but also improves construction efficiency. He said that AsiaInfo is willing to cooperate with partners from all walks of life to innovate and deepen cooperation, jointly promote the construction and development of China's computing power network industry and help hundreds and thousands of industries rely on the computing power network foundation to transform and upgrade from 1 to 100.

Join hands with Huawei Ascend to release AICE-empowering industry solutions

Fu Wei, Vice President of AsiaInfo, was invited to attend the Ascend Artificial Intelligence Ecological Conference hosted by Huawei, and jointly released the "AICE Empowering Industry Solutions" with corporate guests such as Huawei, SenseTime, and Yuncong Technology. In the Ascend AI Ecological Cooperation Awards, AsiaInfo was awarded the "Ascend Prospect Award" by Huawei.

Previously, AsiaInfo has become an important partner of Huawei Ascend Smart City and its AI scheduling platform with its outstanding AI products and service capabilities, and has cooperated with upstream and downstream partners in the industry chain to jointly build a localized full-stack AI service platform - artificial intelligence Fusion Empowerment Platform . AsiaInfo and Huawei have extensive and in-depth cooperation in cloud computing, smart city, artificial intelligence and other fields. The "Ascend Prospect Award" is a cooperation award issued by Huawei to important partners based on dimensions such as innovation capability, business collaboration, and customer service level.

AsiaInfo's "XR Scenario Workshop" Creates Virtual Scenarios to Solve Real Problems

In the Metaverse exhibition area of the conference, AsiaInfo's "XR Scene Workshop" has attracted widespread attention for its strong interactivity and exquisite display effects. "XR Scenario Workshop" is a product for XR (extended reality, including AR, VR, MR) content production and display. It is based on 3D, Unity, AR/VR and other technologies, providing "One-stop" full-process support for data collection, model construction. visual development, deployment, operation, and monitoring, helping government and enterprise customers to quickly build "high-precision, 720-degree panoramic visualization" immersive business scenarios, and relying on virtual reality to explore and solve practical business problems.

This product supports the collection, analysis and modeling of multi-source heterogeneous data such as CAD, BIM, GIS, oblique photography, panoramic pictures, etc. It provides comprehensive abstraction capabilities and general interfaces, and has a large number of built-in template materials to help customers build 3D scene quickly and easily; support rapid release on web, H5, large screen, APP and other channels. It has a wide application in scenarios such as online display and IoT management. It has been applied in smart buildings, digital exhibition halls, digital business halls, smart fire protection and other projects, and has been selected for the"Digital Economy Industry Innovation results"of 2022 Global Digital Economy Conference.