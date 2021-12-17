Log in
    505   SG0505000059

ASIAMEDIC LIMITED

(505)
Change - Announcement of Cessation::CESSATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

12/17/2021 | 04:39am EST
JOELLE LEE SIEW HONG

DIRECTORSHIPS

Past (for the last 5 years)

DaVita Singapore Pte Ltd

Present

The Orchard Imaging Centre Pte Ltd AsiaMedic Heart & Vascular Centre Pte Ltd AsiaMedic PET/CT Centre Pte Ltd AsiaMedic Wellness Assessment Centre Pte Ltd AsiaMedic Astique The Aesthetic Clinic Pte Ltd Complete Healthcare International Pte Ltd AMC Healthcare Pte Ltd

AsiaMedic Eye Centre Pte Ltd

Disclaimer

AsiaMedic Limited published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 09:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 15,4 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
Net income 2020 -4,30 M -3,15 M -3,15 M
Net cash 2020 4,10 M 3,01 M 3,01 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,09x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16,8 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chong Guang Wang Non-Executive Chairman
Kae Thong Wong COO & Medical Director-Wellness Assessment Centre
Keng Woon Chua Independent Non-Executive Director
Yew Meng Leong Independent Non-Executive Director
Bee Yee Ng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASIAMEDIC LIMITED-25.00%12
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION47.22%133 712
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.54.43%78 994
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS50.90%29 679
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED41.32%21 087
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-20.91%17 866