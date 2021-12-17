Change - Announcement of Cessation::CESSATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

JOELLE LEE SIEW HONG
DIRECTORSHIPS
Past (for the last 5 years)
DaVita Singapore Pte Ltd
Present
The Orchard Imaging Centre Pte Ltd AsiaMedic Heart & Vascular Centre Pte Ltd AsiaMedic PET/CT Centre Pte Ltd AsiaMedic Wellness Assessment Centre Pte Ltd AsiaMedic Astique The Aesthetic Clinic Pte Ltd Complete Healthcare International Pte Ltd AMC Healthcare Pte Ltd
AsiaMedic Eye Centre Pte Ltd
