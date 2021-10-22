Log in
ASIAMET RESOURCES LIMITED

Asiamet Resources : Notification of Major Holding Shareholding

10/22/2021
Asiamet Resources Limited

Listed on AIM: ARS

22 October 2021

Notification of Major Shareholding

Asiamet Resources Limited ("Asiamet" or the "Company") advises that Mr Ashish Gupta has notified the Company that he has transferred his entire shareholding in the Company to PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk ("DOID"). Following the acquisition of shares by DOID, it now has a 15.36% shareholding in the Company.

DOID is a publicly listed company on the Indonesian stock exchange whose operating subsidiary PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama ("BUMA") is one of the largest mining contractors in Indonesia. DOID is actively investing in base and precious metals projects across Asia and has entered into a confidentiality agreement with the Company to access Company information via a virtual data room. For more information on DOID please visit www.deltadunia.com

TR-1 forms from both parties are included below.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Tony Manini, Executive Chairman

For further information, please contact:

-Ends-

Tony Manini

Executive Chairman, Asiamet Resources Limited

Email: tony.manini@asiametresources.com

Investor Enquiries

Sasha Sethi

Telephone: +44 (0) 7891 677 441

Email: Sasha@flowcomms.com / info@asiametresources.com

Asiamet Resources Nominated Adviser

RFC Ambrian Limited

Bhavesh Patel / Stephen Allen

Telephone: +44 (0)20 3440 6800

Email: Bhavesh.Patel@rfcambrian.com/ Stephen.Allen@rfcambrian.com

Optiva Securities Limited

Christian Dennis

Telephone: +44 20 3137 1903

Email: Christian.Dennis@optivasecurities.com

Follow us on twitter @AsiametTweets

1

Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying

Asiamet Resources Limited

issuer of existing shares to which voting

rights are attachedii:

LEI 213800PWJMT1NG28TA88

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer

(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Indonesia

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3)v

PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk

n/a

21/10/2021

21/10/2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial

Total of both in %

attached to shares

voting rights of

instruments

(8.A + 8.B)

(total of 8. A)

issuervii

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

15.36%

0

15.36%

1,943,217,628

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

N/A

N/A

N/A

notification (if

applicable)

2

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

possible)

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

BM04521V1038

298,438,934

0

15.36%

0%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

298,438,934

15.36%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Exercise/

Number of voting rights

Type of financial

Expiration

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

the instrument is

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

financial

Conversion

cash

% of voting rights

x

instrument

date

Period xi

settlementxii

voting rights

SUBTOTAL

8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does

X

not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights

% of voting rights if

through financial

Total of both if it

Namexv

it equals or is higher

instruments if it

equals or is higher

than the notifiable

equals or is higher

than the notifiable

threshold

than the notifiable

threshold

threshold

3

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of

London Stock Exchange

completion

Date of completion

21 October 2021

4

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying

Asiamet Resources Limited

issuer of existing shares to which voting

rights are attachedii:

LEI 213800PWJMT1NG28TA88

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer

(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Ashish Gupta

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

n/a

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3)v

Name

Ashish Gupta

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

n/a

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed

21/10/2021

or reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified

21/10/2021

(DD/MM/YYYY):

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial

Total of both in %

attached to shares

voting rights of

instruments

(8.A + 8.B)

(total of 8. A)

issuervii

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

1,943,217,628

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

15.36%

N/A

15.36%

notification (if

applicable)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Asiamet Resources Ltd. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 06:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
