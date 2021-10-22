Asiamet Resources : Notification of Major Holding Shareholding

Asiamet Resources Limited Listed on AIM: ARS 22 October 2021 Notification of Major Shareholding Asiamet Resources Limited ("Asiamet" or the "Company") advises that Mr Ashish Gupta has notified the Company that he has transferred his entire shareholding in the Company to PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk ("DOID"). Following the acquisition of shares by DOID, it now has a 15.36% shareholding in the Company. DOID is a publicly listed company on the Indonesian stock exchange whose operating subsidiary PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama ("BUMA") is one of the largest mining contractors in Indonesia. DOID is actively investing in base and precious metals projects across Asia and has entered into a confidentiality agreement with the Company to access Company information via a virtual data room. For more information on DOID please visit www.deltadunia.com TR-1 forms from both parties are included below. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Tony Manini, Executive Chairman For further information, please contact: -Ends- Tony Manini Executive Chairman, Asiamet Resources Limited Email: tony.manini@asiametresources.com Investor Enquiries Sasha Sethi Telephone: +44 (0) 7891 677 441 Email: Sasha@flowcomms.com / info@asiametresources.com Asiamet Resources Nominated Adviser RFC Ambrian Limited Bhavesh Patel / Stephen Allen Telephone: +44 (0)20 3440 6800 Email: Bhavesh.Patel@rfcambrian.com/ Stephen.Allen@rfcambrian.com Optiva Securities Limited Christian Dennis Telephone: +44 20 3137 1903 Email: Christian.Dennis@optivasecurities.com Follow us on twitter @AsiametTweets 1

Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi : 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying Asiamet Resources Limited issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: LEI 213800PWJMT1NG28TA88 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk City and country of registered office (if applicable) Indonesia 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3)v PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk n/a 21/10/2021 21/10/2021 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights Total number of through financial Total of both in % attached to shares voting rights of instruments (8.A + 8.B) (total of 8. A) issuervii (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which 15.36% 0 15.36% 1,943,217,628 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous N/A N/A N/A notification (if applicable) 2

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights shares ISIN code (if Direct Indirect Direct Indirect possible) (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) BM04521V1038 298,438,934 0 15.36% 0% SUBTOTAL 8. A 298,438,934 15.36% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Exercise/ Number of voting rights Type of financial Expiration that may be acquired if % of voting rights instrument datex Conversion Periodxi the instrument is exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical or Number of financial Conversion cash % of voting rights x instrument date Period xi settlementxii voting rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does X not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights % of voting rights if through financial Total of both if it Namexv it equals or is higher instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold threshold 3

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Place of London Stock Exchange completion Date of completion 21 October 2021 4

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying Asiamet Resources Limited issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: LEI 213800PWJMT1NG28TA88 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Ashish Gupta City and country of registered office (if applicable) n/a 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3)v Name Ashish Gupta City and country of registered office (if applicable) n/a 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed 21/10/2021 or reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer notified 21/10/2021 (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights Total number of through financial Total of both in % attached to shares voting rights of instruments (8.A + 8.B) (total of 8. A) issuervii (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 1,943,217,628 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous 15.36% N/A 15.36% notification (if applicable) 5

