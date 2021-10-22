Asiamet Resources : Notification of Major Holding Shareholding

Asiamet Resources Limited
Listed on AIM: ARS
22 October 2021
Notification of Major Shareholding
Asiamet Resources Limited ("Asiamet" or the "Company") advises that Mr Ashish Gupta has notified the Company that he has transferred his entire shareholding in the Company to PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk ("DOID"). Following the acquisition of shares by DOID, it now has a 15.36% shareholding in the Company.
DOID is a publicly listed company on the Indonesian stock exchange whose operating subsidiary PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama ("BUMA") is one of the largest mining contractors in Indonesia. DOID is actively investing in base and precious metals projects across Asia and has entered into a confidentiality agreement with the Company to access Company information via a virtual data room. For more information on DOID please visit www.deltadunia.com
TR-1 forms from both parties are included below.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Tony Manini, Executive Chairman
For further information, please contact:
-Ends-
Tony Manini
Executive Chairman, Asiamet Resources Limited
Email: tony.manini@asiametresources.com
Investor Enquiries
Sasha Sethi
Telephone: +44 (0) 7891 677 441
Email: Sasha@flowcomms.com / info@asiametresources.com
Asiamet Resources Nominated Adviser
RFC Ambrian Limited
Bhavesh Patel / Stephen Allen
Telephone: +44 (0)20 3440 6800
Email: Bhavesh.Patel@rfcambrian.com/ Stephen.Allen@rfcambrian.com
Optiva Securities Limited
Christian Dennis
Telephone: +44 20 3137 1903
Email: Christian.Dennis@optivasecurities.com
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
Asiamet Resources Limited
LEI 213800PWJMT1NG28TA88
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk
n/a
21/10/2021
21/10/2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
2
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
3
11. Additional informationxvi
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3)v
|
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
5
