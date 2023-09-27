Asiamet Resources Limited is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's principal mineral property interests are located in Indonesia. The Company is a copper producer focused on the development of a portfolio of copper, copper-gold, and polymetallic deposits in Indonesia, adjacent to the markets in Asia. Its flagship project, the BKM Copper Project (BKM) is located within the eastern area of the Kalimantan Surya Kencana (KSK) Contract of Work (CoW). The KSK license covers approximately 390 square kilometers and includes a number of gold and gold-copper targets including the BKM copper cathode project. The BKZ polymetallic project is located adjacent to existing and proposed infrastructure for the BKM copper project. The Beutong project covers 10,000 hectares and is located in Nagan Raya Regency, Aceh, Indonesia.

Sector Diversified Mining