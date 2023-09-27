Asiamet Resources Ltd - Jakarta, Indonesia-based mining company - Reports net loss for the year to June 30 totalled GBP3.0 million narrowed from GBP4.0 million, the year prior. Expenses fell to GBP2.9 million from GBP3.8 million before, a 24% drop. Basic and diluted loss per share were 0.15 pence compared to 0.21p. Cash at the period end was GBP2.3 million, more than halved from GBP5.2 million.
Current stock price: 1.08 pence
12-month change: up 3.3%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
