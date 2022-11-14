Asiamet says rainfall reduction to trim costs at copper project

(Alliance News) - Asiamet Resources Ltd has said its 2022 feasibility study for its BKM copper project in Indonesia has found an 18% average yearly rainfall reduction, leading to lower operating and capital costs at the asset.

The copper producer said this also had a positive impact on the modelled site water balance.

An estimated 50% reduction in sulphuric acid consumption over the life of mine was also observed compared to its 2019 study. Sulphuric acid is a critical chemical re-agent for nearly all metals recovery processes, meaning it forms a large component of operating costs for plants.

"The reduction in expected acid consumption and a reduction in the modelled annual average precipitation delivers significant environmental management and cost benefits to the project," said Chief Executive Officer Darryn McClelland, adding the study helped outline how to reduce overall costs amid an economic climate of significant operating and capital cost inflation.

Shares in Asiamet fell by 2.0% to 1.02 pence in London on Monday.

By Greg Rosenvinge; gregrosenvinge@alliancenews.com

