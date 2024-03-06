Asian Energy Impact Trust PLC - Investment company focused on sustainable energy infrastructure assets in Asia - Restored to the official list of the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In late January, Asian Energy submitted its annual 2022 report and interim 2023 report. The company subsequently applied for a relisting. Delays in the audit and publication of these documents resulted in the company's shares being suspended in April 2023.

On Tuesday, Asian Energy said that it a strategic review of the company's future is "at an advanced stage", and will announce the outcome of the review in early April. As at December 31, the company says it had a cash balance of USD41.2 million.

Current stock price: Last traded at USD1.05 per share on April 21

By Hugh Cameron, Alliance News reporter

