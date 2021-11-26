Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Asian Healthcare Specialists Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1J3   SG1ED9000003

ASIAN HEALTHCARE SPECIALISTS LIMITED

(1J3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 706A OF THE LISTING MANUAL

11/26/2021 | 05:20am EST
T (65) 6581 7388 F (65) 6581 5388

www.asianhealthcare.com.sg

ASIAN HEALTHCARE SPECIALISTS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 201727543R)

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 706A OF THE LISTING MANUAL

The board of directors (the "Board" or the "Directors") of Asian Healthcare Specialists Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wish to announce the following acquisition that occurred during the financial year ended 30 September 2021:

ACQUISITION OF NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

On 30 July 2021, the Company acquired the remaining 49% of the issued and paid-up share capital in the Company's subsidiary, Cornerstone Asia Health Pte. Ltd. ("CAH"). Effective from 30 July 2021, CAH is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Please refer to the Company's announcements dated 9 April 2021, 30 June 2021, 6 July 2021, 14 July 2021, 21 July 2021 and 30 July 2021 and Circular dated 6 July 2021 in relation to this acquisition.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

CHIN PAK LIN

Executive Director and CEO

26 November 2021

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this announcement.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Mah How Soon - Registered Professional, 6 Raffles Quay #24-02, Singapore 048580, sponsor@rhtgoc.com

1

Asian Healthcare Specialists Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 10:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
