Our Approach to Reporting

Welcome to our third integrated annual report

We are pleased to present Asian Hotels and Properties PLC's (the Company) the 3rd integrated annual report, prepared in accordance with the Integrated Reporting Framework of the IFRS Foundation. We have made every attempt to present a fair and comprehensive account of how we forged ahead in a year of recovery and resilience towards achieving our strategic objectives, whilst delivering meaningful value to all our stakeholders.

Sustainability reporting

Sustainability aspects are seamlessly incorporated into the overall reporting structure to better illustrate our value creation process and the resulting outputs and outcomes.

Reporting period

There were no changes to the Company's organisational structure during the financial year 2023/24. Annual reporting cycle for both financial and sustainability reporting cover the twelve months period from 01 April 2023 to 31 March 2024. There are no major restatements of non-financial information reported in the financial year ended 31 March 2023.

Reporting scope and boundary

This Report covers the operations of Asian Hotels and Properties PLC (the Company). The consolidated financial statements cover Asian Hotels and Properties PLC and its subsidiary Trans Asia Hotels PLC. Non-financial reporting covers only the operations of Asian Hotels and Properties PLC/ the Company.

Reporting frameworks

This report follows a structured format based on a combination of mandatory and voluntary reporting frameworks, including the Sri Lanka Financial Reporting Standards (SLFRS), the International Integrated Reporting Framework, and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Reporting Standards. As we enter a crucial phase in non-financial reporting, particularly with Sri Lanka's impending adoption of SLFRS S1: General Requirements for Disclosure of Sustainability-related Financial Information and SLFRS S2: Climate- related Disclosures, effective from January 1, 2025, we are initiating steps to align our reporting accordingly. This includes reporting in line with the Hotels & Lodging Sustainability Accounting Standard of SASB, as well as identifying Sustainability Related Risks and Opportunities (SRROs) and Climate-Related Risks and Opportunities (CRROs) relevant to our business.