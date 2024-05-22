CONSISTENT COMMITMENT
Crcat Boulevard
ASIAN HOTELS AND PROPERTIES PLC
ANNUAL REPORT 2023/2024
Contents
Overview
Our approach to reporting
0 2
About Us
05
A Winning Proposition
06
Performance Highlights (Financial)
07
Value Creation Highlights (Non-Financial)
08
Leadership
Chairperson's Message
10
Board of Directors
13
Operating Context and Strategy
Value creation model
16
Stakeholder Interactions
18
Operating Environment Review
22
Material matters
29
Strategic focus
32
ESG performance
36
Management Discussion and Analysis
Financial capital
42
Manufactured capital
48
Human capital
51
Intellectual capital
61
Social and Relationship capital
68
Natural capital
76
Way forward
88
Corporate Governance and Risk Management
Corporate Governance
92
Board subcommittee reports
131
Risk Management Report
138
Financial Statements
Financial Calendar
148
Annual Report of the Board of Directors
149
Statement of Directors Responsibility
157
Independent Auditors' Report
158
Statement of Profit or Loss
161
Statement of Other Comprehensive Income
162
Statement of Financial Position
163
Statement of Changes In Equity
164
Statement of Cash Flows
166
Notes To The Financial Statements
168
Supplementary Information
Information To Shareholders & Investors
............................214
5 Year Financial Summary - Group
216
5 Year Financial Summary of
Cinnamon Grand Colombo Hotel
217
GRI content index
218
SASB Content Index
227
Assurance on non-financial reporting
228
Glossary of Financial Terms
231
Corporate Information
233
Notice of Meeting
234
Form of Proxy
235
B | ASIAN HOTELS AND PROPERTIES PLC
CONSISTENT COMMITMENT
Here at Asian Hotels and Properties PLC, we believe that true success is derived from unwavering dedication, resounding loyalty and constant improvement. In the year under review, we have persevered through the good times and the challenging times and have gone above and beyond to satisfy the needs of our discerning clientele.
As we take a step towards a new financial year, we are grateful for the unending support of our staff, partners and customers and as we gear up for a new year of triumphs and challenges, we look to our brilliant leadership to manoeuvre the waters with consistent commitment.
Our Approach to Reporting
Welcome to our third integrated annual reportWe are pleased to present Asian Hotels and Properties PLC's (the Company) the 3rd integrated annual report, prepared in accordance with the Integrated Reporting Framework of the IFRS Foundation. We have made every attempt to present a fair and comprehensive account of how we forged ahead in a year of recovery and resilience towards achieving our strategic objectives, whilst delivering meaningful value to all our stakeholders.
Sustainability reporting
Sustainability aspects are seamlessly incorporated into the overall reporting structure to better illustrate our value creation process and the resulting outputs and outcomes.
Reporting period
There were no changes to the Company's organisational structure during the financial year 2023/24. Annual reporting cycle for both financial and sustainability reporting cover the twelve months period from 01 April 2023 to 31 March 2024. There are no major restatements of non-financial information reported in the financial year ended 31 March 2023.
Reporting scope and boundary
This Report covers the operations of Asian Hotels and Properties PLC (the Company). The consolidated financial statements cover Asian Hotels and Properties PLC and its subsidiary Trans Asia Hotels PLC. Non-financial reporting covers only the operations of Asian Hotels and Properties PLC/ the Company.
Reporting frameworks
This report follows a structured format based on a combination of mandatory and voluntary reporting frameworks, including the Sri Lanka Financial Reporting Standards (SLFRS), the International Integrated Reporting Framework, and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Reporting Standards. As we enter a crucial phase in non-financial reporting, particularly with Sri Lanka's impending adoption of SLFRS S1: General Requirements for Disclosure of Sustainability-related Financial Information and SLFRS S2: Climate- related Disclosures, effective from January 1, 2025, we are initiating steps to align our reporting accordingly. This includes reporting in line with the Hotels & Lodging Sustainability Accounting Standard of SASB, as well as identifying Sustainability Related Risks and Opportunities (SRROs) and Climate-Related Risks and Opportunities (CRROs) relevant to our business.
2 | ASIAN HOTELS AND PROPERTIES PLC
Overview
Leadership
Operating Context
and Strategy
Management
Discussion and
Analysis
Corporate
Governance and Risk
Management
Financial
Information
Supplementary
Information
Key Frameworks and Assurances Adopted
Financial Statements and
Related Disclosures
Reporting frameworks
Sri Lanka Accounting Standards issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka
Companies Act No. 7 of 2007 (as amended)
Listing Rules of Colombo Stock Exchange
Internal Process
Internal Audit Process verifications and assessments conducted by Deloitte Advisory Services (Pvt) Ltd
Internal controls mechanisms
Oversight of the Board Audit
Committee and the Board of
Directors
External Assurance
Independent Auditors' Report by Messrs. KPMG - Chartered Accountants
Non-Financial
Reporting
Reporting frameworks
Integrated Reporting Framework of the IFRS Foundation
Guidelines for Presentation of Annual Reports issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka
Non-Financial Reporting Guideline issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka
Global Reporting Initiative Sustainability Reporting Standards
SASB Standards - Hotels & Lodging Sustainability Accounting Standard
Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
Carbon footprint Benchmarks - EarthCheck Pte Ltd - Australia
External Assurance
Independent Assurance Report by Messrs. KPMG - Chartered Accountants on specific sustainability indicators.
Corporate
Governance
Reporting frameworks
Listing Requirements of the Colombo Stock Exchange, including the new Corporate Governance Rules issued in 2023 Code of Best Practice on Corporate Governance issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka (2017)*
*Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka issued an updated Code of Best Practice on Corporate Governance (2023) in December 2023. The updated Code has been reviewed and will be adopted to the extent of business exigency and as required by the Group.
Internal Assurance
Company governance framework built on applicable regulations and internal best practices.
Internal Audit Process verifications and assessments conducted by Deloitte Advisory Services (Pvt) Ltd
Annual Report 2023/24 | 3
Our Approach to Reporting
Report NavigationThe Management Discussion and Analysis in this Report adheres to the six capitals outlined in the International Integrated Reporting Framework. Matters deemed "material" to the Company's business and operations form the foundation for disclosures. Whenever feasible, the Company's key strategic pillars are connected to the discussions to establish the correlation between strategy and performance.
Capital Inputs
(Page 42)
Financial
Capital
Manufactured
Capital
Human
Capital
Intellectual
Capital
Social and
Relationship Capital
Natural
Capital
Stakeholders
(Page 18)
Shareholders
Employees
Customers
Business
Partners
Government and regulatory bodies
Communities
Strategic Priorities
(Page 32)
Service
Excellence
Revenue Optimisation
Operational excellence and cost optimisation
Talent Management
ESG
Considerations
Forward looking statements
As a part of enhancing our disclosures, some forward-looking statements are integrated into the discussions within the "Way Forward" sections present throughout the non-financial disclosures.
Chairperson's
Message
Page 10
Management
Discussion
and Analysis
Page 42
These forward-looking statements offer valuable insights into the Company's expectations and strategic plans. However, it's important to interpret them cautiously due to the inherent uncertainty in predicting future outcomes, and the possibility that actual results may deviate from projections. Additionally, these forward-looking statements have not undergone review by the Company's auditors.
Board responsibility statementThe Board of Directors of Asian Hotels and Properties PLC holds ultimate responsibility for ensuring the integrity of this Report. We affirm that this Annual Report for the financial year ending 31 March 2024 comprehensively covers all pertinent material aspects and accurately reflects the Company's performance. Furthermore, the Board confirms that the Report has been prepared in accordance with the stipulations of the International Integrated Reporting Framework.
Feedback
We welcome your feedback on our inaugural integrated annual report and are eager to hear how we can improve its readability and relevance. Please share your thoughts and suggestions with us.
Shelton Gunawardane
Finance Manager
Cinnamon Grand Colombo
No.77, Galle Road, Colombo 03
E-mail: shelton@cinnamonhotels.com
Refer our Report
In PDF
Corporate website
https://www.keells.com/resource/reports/group-annual-reports/Asian-Hotels-and-Properties-PLC.pdf
Scan and read
In print - All Share holders of Asian Hotels and Properties PLC have the option to request a printed version of this Report by submitting a Request Letter.
4 | ASIAN HOTELS AND PROPERTIES PLC
Overview Leadership
About Us
Operating Context
and Strategy
Management
Discussion and
Analysis
Corporate
Governance and Risk
Management
Financial
Information
Supplementary
Information
We curate emotional experiences to
inspire stories
that connect PURPOSE
To bring the best of Sri Lanka to
the world with style and
VISION elegance
Our properties
Cinnamon Grand Colombo
Values
Wellbeing
GreatnessAgility
InclusivityCompassion
Curiosity
Trust
Asian Hotels and Properties PLC Group comprises of two esteemed five-star hotels, Cinnamon Grand Colombo and Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo (Trans Asia Hotels PLC), along with its renovated mall, Crescat Boulevard. Its strength lies in its industry leadership, the support of its ultimate Parent Company, John Keells Holdings PLC, its dedicated and skilled professional team, and its capacity to innovate novel guest experiences.
Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts garners the respect as the foremost leader in Sri Lanka's hospitality industry, drawing on decades of expertise and unparalleled excellence. Amidst fast changing economic landscapes and social vistas in the island, particularly the phenomenal transformation the capital Colombo is experiencing with intensifying competition in hospitality sector, Cinnamon Grand Colombo has remained as one of the most sought-after hotels within Colombo, renowned for its exceptional service and exclusive luxury offerings.
Crescat Boulevard
Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo
One of Colombo's most preferred retail
A premier five-star city hotel in Colombo,
destinations for discerning shoppers with
with its proximity to the Beira Lake and
dynamic shopping experiences and exclusive
picturesque landscaping. Led by a team of
F&B offerings.
hospitality professionals dedicated to
providing an exceptional guest experience.
Group structure
John Keells Holdings PLC
78.56%
Asian Hotels and Properties PLC
43.41%
Trans Asia Hotels PLC
Annual Report 2023/24 | 5
A Winning Proposition
Affirming the excellence in performance, the Company received following accolades by external evaluators:
World Luxury Hotel Awards 2023
- Best General Manager - Regional Winner Award for Southwest Asia
- Luxury City Hotel - Country Winner, Sri Lanka
- Luxury Urban Hotel - Country Winner, Sri Lanka
South Asian Travel Awards 2023
- Gold Award for the Leading Food and Beverage Hotel of South Asia 2023
- Best Innovative Dining Concept - South West Asia for Nuga Gama
- Best Indigenous/Heritage Cuisine -Asia for Nuga Gama
- Best Luxury Eco- friendly Restaurant - South West Asia for Nuga Gama
Cinnamon Grand Colombo hotel was awarded the following, at the Culinary Art and Food Expo ( 2023) Event - dubbed Sri Lanka's premier and most renowned Food and Hospitality Showcase- .organised by Chef's Guild of Sri Lanka together with the World Association of Chefs Societies (WACS) :
- Most Outstanding Overall Hotel Championship Trophy
- Most Outstanding Overall Hotel Culinary Team
- Most Outstanding Colombo City Hotel Culinary Team
6 | ASIAN HOTELS AND PROPERTIES PLC
Overview
Leadership
Operating Context
and Strategy
Management
Discussion and
Analysis
Corporate
Governance and Risk
Management
Financial
Information
Supplementary
Information
Performance Highlights (Financial)
2024
Group Operational Performance
Revenue
Rs. Mn
10,772
Results from operating activities
Rs. Mn
612
Profit/(Loss)
before tax
Rs. Mn
212
Profit/(Loss)
after tax
Rs. Mn
78
Dividends paid
Rs. Mn
-
Return on equity (ROE)
%
0.07)
Pre-Tax return on capital employed
%
1.86
(ROCE)
Balance Sheet Strength
Total assets
Rs. Mn
48,381
Total liabilities
Rs. Mn
14,832
Net debt / (Cash)
Rs. Mn
2,284
Total shareholders' funds
Rs. Mn
33,549
No. of shares in issue
Thousands
442,775
Net assets per share
Rs.
67.64
Debt / Equity
Times
0.08
Debt / Total assets
Times
0.05
Investor Information
Market price of share as at 31 March
Rs.
61.00
Market capitalisation
Rs. Mn
27,009
Dividend payout
Rs.
-
Dividend per share
Rs.
-
Dividend yield
Rs.
-
Social Performance
Economic value added
Rs. Mn
6,246
Employee benefit liabilities as of 31 MarchRs. Mn
474
2023
8,417
93
(133)
(333)
-
(0.92)
0.86
45,912
13,674
2,101
32,238
442,775
65.21
0.08
0.05
44.00
19,482
-
-
-
2,875
334
2022
4,095
(407)
(459)
(508)
-
(1.62)
(0.65)
42,509
7,549
1,645
34,959
442,775
71.43
0.06
4.39
37.00
16,383
-
-
-
1,569
344
2021
1,790
(1,913)
(2,370)
(2,244)
-
(5.54)
(6.43)
40,869
6,256
691
34,612
442,775
70.70
0.03
2.54
37.40
16,560
-
-
-
(7)
378
2020
5,560
(28)
199
106
442
(0.15)
0.61
42,582
5,889
(587)
36,692
442,775
74.40
0.01
0.89
29.00
12,840
(9.09)
1.00
3.45
3,014
345
Annual Report 2023/24 | 7
Value Creation Highlights (Non-Financial)
Company
Manufactured capital
Human capital
Social and relationship
capital
Intellectual capital
Natural capital
Room inventory
No.
Property, plant and equipment
Rs. Mn
Capital expenditure
Rs. Mn
Total employees
No.
Female representation
%
Value added per employee
Rs. Mn
Total training investment
Rs. Mn
Total training hours
No.
Training hours per employee
No.
Employee Turnover rate
%
Employee retention rate
%
Workplace injuries
No.
Total suppliers
No.
Payments to local suppliers
Rs. Mn
Global Review Index
%
Net Promoter Score
%
Total investment in community projects
Rs. Mn
Volunteer Hours
No.
Average service length of an employee
Years
Carbon footprint
tCO2e
Carbon footprint per EarthCheck guest night
KgCO2e
Water withdrawn
m3
Water withdrawn per EarthCheck guest night
Litres
Total waste
MT
Landfill waste disposed per Earthcheck Guest night
Kg
2024
501
35,188
494
817
12
1.7
9
56,956
5.9
20
80
17
863
3,752
96
78
5.7
708
9
8,399
18.05
171,440
369
496
0.002
2023
501
33,621
209
783
12
1.5
11
60,925
5.7
17
83
2
777
3,175
96
69
2.4
558
9
7,909
20.12
179,685
435
459
0.004
8 | ASIAN HOTELS AND PROPERTIES PLC
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Asian Hotels and Properties plc published this content on 22 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2024 01:32:04 UTC.