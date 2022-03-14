Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Asian Insulators Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AI   TH0790B10Z06

ASIAN INSULATORS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(AI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asian Insulators Public : Publication of Form 56-1 one report for the year 2021.

03/14/2022 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
14 Mar 2022 17:00:48
Headline
Publication of Form 56-1 one report for the year 2021.
Symbol
AI
Source
AI
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Asian Insulators pcl published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 10:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASIAN INSULATORS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06:14aASIAN INSULATORS PUBLIC : Publication of Form 56-1 one report for the year 2021.
PU
03/01ASIAN INSULATORS PUBLIC : Disclose the Notice of the 2022 E-AGM on the Company's Website.
PU
02/21Asian Insulators Public Company Limited Approves to Propose Dividend Payment for the Ye..
CI
02/20ASIAN INSULATORS PUBLIC : Dividend payment and AGM Year 2022 (E-meeting)
PU
02/18ASIAN INSULATORS PUBLIC : Dividend payment and AGM Year 2022 (E-meeting)
PU
02/18Asian Insulators Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ende..
CI
2021Asian Insulators Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter ..
CI
2021Asian Insulators Public Company Limited Announces Earnings Results for the Second Quart..
CI
2021Asian Insulators Public Company Limited Approves Interim Dividend for the Six Months fr..
CI
2021Asian Insulators Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 250 M 218 M 218 M
Net income 2021 444 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
Net cash 2021 1 045 M 31,4 M 31,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 10,1%
Capitalization 4 655 M 140 M 140 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart ASIAN INSULATORS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Asian Insulators Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thanit Thareratanavibool CEO, Secretary & Executive Director
Narong Thareratanavibool Chairman
Boonlert Khawcharoenporn Independent Director
Wichean Potephosree Independent Director
Khun Veeraphat Phetcharakupt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASIAN INSULATORS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-3.62%140
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG5.06%4 382
ITM POWER PLC2.13%3 222
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.43.47%3 064
NEL ASA18.01%2 920
GREEN PLAINS INC.-11.28%1 654