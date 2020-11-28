Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Catalist Market  >  Asian Micro Holdings Limited    585   SG1H05873721

ASIAN MICRO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(585)
  Report
End-of-day quote Singapore Catalist Market - 11/26
0.003 SGD   0.00%
0.003 SGD   0.00%
11/18ASIAN MICRO : Minutes Of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
11/18ASIAN MICRO : Minutes Of Annual General Meeting
PU
10/23REPLACE - EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
Asian Micro : Annual Reports And Related Documents

11/28/2020 | 06:35am EST
Announcement Title Annual Reports and Related Documents
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 28, 2020 19:06
Status New
Report Type Sustainability Report
Announcement Reference SG201128OTHRX3IZ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Victor Lim
Designation Executive Chairman, CEO and Group Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see attached.
Additional Details
Period Ended 30/06/2020

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 522,621 bytes)

Disclaimer

Asian Micro Holdings Limited published this content on 28 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2020 11:34:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 3,96 M 2,96 M 2,96 M
Net income 2020 0,02 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net cash 2020 0,03 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
P/E ratio 2020 211x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4,67 M 3,49 M 3,49 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,2%
Chart ASIAN MICRO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Asian Micro Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kee Liew Lim Executive Chairman, CEO & Group Managing Director
Lye Seng Koh Operations Director
Chee Wee Ng Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Wai Tat Chue Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Wee Teong Cheah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASIAN MICRO HOLDINGS LIMITED-25.00%3
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.30.44%3 049
ADVANCED DISPOSAL SERVICES, INC.-7.82%2 750
BINGO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-7.04%1 286
BEIJING ENTERPRISES URBAN RESOURCES GROUP LIMITED0.00%1 129
DONGJIANG ENVIRONMENTAL COMPANY LIMITED-4.55%1 098
