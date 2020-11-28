Asian Micro : Annual Reports And Related Documents
Announcement Title
Annual Reports and Related Documents
Date & Time of Broadcast
Nov 28, 2020 19:06
Status
New
Report Type
Sustainability Report
Announcement Reference
SG201128OTHRX3IZ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Victor Lim
Designation
Executive Chairman, CEO and Group Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please see attached.
Additional Details
Period Ended
30/06/2020
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 522,621 bytes)
Disclaimer
Asian Micro Holdings Limited published this content on 28 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2020 11:34:01 UTC
© Publicnow 2020
All news about ASIAN MICRO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Sales 2020
3,96 M
2,96 M
2,96 M
Net income 2020
0,02 M
0,02 M
0,02 M
Net cash 2020
0,03 M
0,03 M
0,03 M
P/E ratio 2020
211x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
4,67 M
3,49 M
3,49 M
EV / Sales 2019
0,94x
EV / Sales 2020
1,07x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
13,2%
