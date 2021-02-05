Asian Micro : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Half Yearly Results
Announcement Title
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Feb 5, 2021 17:35
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Half Yearly Results
Announcement Reference
SG210205OTHRK4WI
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Victor Lim
Designation
Executive Chairman, CEO and Group Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please see attached.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended
31/12/2020
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 102,342 bytes)
Disclaimer
Asian Micro Holdings Limited published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 09:47:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2020
3,96 M
2,96 M
2,96 M
Net income 2020
0,02 M
0,02 M
0,02 M
Net cash 2020
0,03 M
0,03 M
0,03 M
P/E ratio 2020
211x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
20,3 M
15,1 M
15,1 M
EV / Sales 2019
0,94x
EV / Sales 2020
1,07x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
13,2%
