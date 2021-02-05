Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Catalist Market  >  Asian Micro Holdings Limited    585   SG1H05873721

ASIAN MICRO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(585)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asian Micro : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Half Yearly Results

02/05/2021 | 04:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 5, 2021 17:35
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Half Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG210205OTHRK4WI
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Victor Lim
Designation Executive Chairman, CEO and Group Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see attached.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 31/12/2020

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 102,342 bytes)

Disclaimer

Asian Micro Holdings Limited published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 09:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASIAN MICRO HOLDINGS LIMITED
02/04ASIAN MICRO : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Half Yearly Result..
PU
01/11ASIAN MICRO : to Sell Office Property in Malaysia; Shares Rise 6% to 52-Week Hig..
MT
2020ASIAN MICRO : Unit Extends Gas Supply Deal with Rolls-Royce; Shares Jump 11%
MT
2020ASIAN MICRO : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
2020ASIAN MICRO : Minutes Of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
2020ASIAN MICRO : Minutes Of Annual General Meeting
PU
2020REPLACE - EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GEN : : Voluntary
PU
2020REPLACE - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
2020EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETI : : Voluntary
PU
2020ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3,96 M 2,96 M 2,96 M
Net income 2020 0,02 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net cash 2020 0,03 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
P/E ratio 2020 211x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 20,3 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,2%
Chart ASIAN MICRO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Asian Micro Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kee Liew Lim Executive Chairman, CEO & Group Managing Director
Lye Seng Koh Operations Director
Chee Wee Ng Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Wai Tat Chue Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Wee Teong Cheah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASIAN MICRO HOLDINGS LIMITED44.44%15
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-3.63%25 980
SUEZ SA7.09%13 005
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.32%8 485
STERICYCLE-2.34%6 199
PENNON GROUP PLC-1.52%5 392
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ