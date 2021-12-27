Log in
    585   SG1H05873721

ASIAN MICRO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(585)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange - 12/27 03:54:05 am
0.007 SGD   --.--%
ASIAN MICRO : Reconstitution Of The Board Of Directors
PU
ASIAN MICRO : Sustainability Report FY2021
PU
Minutes Of Annual General Meeting Held On 22 October 2021
PU
Asian Micro : Reconstitution Of The Board Of Directors

12/27/2021 | 04:47am EST
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 27, 2021 17:41
Status New
Announcement Sub Title RECONSTITUTION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Announcement Reference SG211227OTHREFKY
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) NG CHEE WEE
Designation EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Disclaimer

Asian Micro Holdings Limited published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 09:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3,83 M 2,83 M 2,83 M
Net income 2021 -0,61 M -0,45 M -0,45 M
Net cash 2021 0,55 M 0,40 M 0,40 M
P/E ratio 2021 -18,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10,9 M 8,03 M 8,05 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 3,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart ASIAN MICRO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Asian Micro Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASIAN MICRO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kee Liew Lim Executive Chairman, CEO & Group Managing Director
Chee Wee Ng Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Lye Seng Koh Operations Director
Wai Tat Chue Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Wee Teong Cheah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASIAN MICRO HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.22%8
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED8.63%28 662
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED29.44%21 292
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED6.67%13 055
UGI CORPORATION30.15%9 520
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.36.87%8 259