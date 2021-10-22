Log in
    585   SG1H05873721

ASIAN MICRO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(585)
End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 10/21
0.009 SGD   0.00%
Asian Micro : Results Of Annual General Meeting

10/22/2021 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Announcement Title Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 22, 2021 17:10
Status Replace
Announcement Reference SG211006MEETB03P
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Victor Lim
Designation Executive Chairman, CEO and Group Managing Director
Financial Year End 30/06/2021
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please see attached.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 22/10/2021 10:00:00
Response Deadline Date 20/10/2021 10:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue The AGM will be held by electronic means. Shareholders will not be able to attend the AGM in person.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 149,575 bytes)

Disclaimer

Asian Micro Holdings Limited published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 09:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3,83 M 2,85 M 2,85 M
Net income 2021 -0,61 M -0,45 M -0,45 M
Net cash 2021 0,55 M 0,41 M 0,41 M
P/E ratio 2021 -18,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,0 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 3,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,2%
Chart ASIAN MICRO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Asian Micro Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASIAN MICRO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kee Liew Lim Executive Chairman, CEO & Group Managing Director
Chee Wee Ng Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Lye Seng Koh Operations Director
Wai Tat Chue Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Wee Teong Cheah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASIAN MICRO HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%10
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED5.36%27 890
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED2.72%16 949
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-2.42%11 980
UGI CORPORATION28.46%9 267
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.30.39%7 837