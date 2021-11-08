Log in
    585   SG1H05873721

ASIAN MICRO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(585)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 11/03
0.008 SGD   0.00%
05:08aMinutes Of Annual General Meeting Held On 22 October 2021
PU
10/22REPL : :Annual General Meeting::Voluntary
PU
10/22ASIAN MICRO : Results Of Annual General Meeting
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Minutes Of Annual General Meeting Held On 22 October 2021

11/08/2021 | 05:08am EST
This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. ("the Sponsor") for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("the SGX-ST"). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this announcement.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Bao Qing. - Registered Professional, 6 Raffles Quay, #24-02,Singapore 048580, sponsor@rhtgoc.com

Disclaimer

Asian Micro Holdings Limited published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 10:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3,83 M 2,84 M 2,84 M
Net income 2021 -0,61 M -0,45 M -0,45 M
Net cash 2021 0,55 M 0,40 M 0,40 M
P/E ratio 2021 -18,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,5 M 9,23 M 9,23 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 3,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart ASIAN MICRO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Asian Micro Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASIAN MICRO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kee Liew Lim Executive Chairman, CEO & Group Managing Director
Chee Wee Ng Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Lye Seng Koh Operations Director
Wai Tat Chue Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Wee Teong Cheah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASIAN MICRO HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.11%9
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED7.54%28 430
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED13.44%18 694
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-4.85%11 668
UGI CORPORATION27.69%9 334
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.42.60%8 564