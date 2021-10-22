REPL::Annual General Meeting::Voluntary

The Board of Directors of Asian Micro Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that pursuant to Rule 704(15) of the Listing Manual - Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), all resolutions set out in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") dated 6 October 2021 which were put to vote by way of poll, were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company at the AGM held via electronic means today.
1.The breakdownof all valid votes cast at the AGM,is set out below:-
RESOLUTIONS
FOR
AGAINST
Total number
of shares
No. of
Percentage
No. of
Percentage
represented
shares
over total
shares
over total
by votes for
votes
votes
and against
exercised
exercised
the relevant
(%)
(%)
resolution
Ordinary Resolutions
1
Directors'
Statement
1,033,581,928
100
0
0
1,033,581,928
and Audited
Financial
Statements
for
the
year ended
30
June
2021
together
with
Auditors'
Report
thereon
2
Re-election of Mr. Lim
29,829,586
100
0
0
29,829,586
Kee Liew @ Victor Lim
as a Director pursuant
to Article 89 of the
Company's
Constitution
3a
Re-election
of
Mr.
1,033,581,928
100
0
0
1,033,581,928
Chue Wai Tat as a
Director pursuant to (i)
Article
89
of
the
Company's
Constitution
and
(ii)
Rule
406(3)(d)(iii)
of
the Listing Manual -
Section
B:
Rules
of
Catalist
of
Singapore
Exchange
Securities
Trading Limited
("Catalist
Rules")
which
will
come
into
effect
on
1 January
2022
3b
Subject
to
and
1,602,000
100
0
0
1,602,000
contingent
upon
the
passing
of
Ordinary
Resolution
3a
above,
approval
of
the
continued appointment
of Mr. Chue Wai Tat as
an
Independent
Director
of
the
Company, pursuant to
Rule
406(3)(d)(iii)
of
the
Catalist
Rules
which
will
come
into
effect
on
1
January
2022,
for
a
period
ending on the earlier of
the following:
(a)
the
retirement
or
resignation
of
Mr.
Chue Wai Tat as a
Director;
or
(b)
the
conclusion of the third
AGM of the Company
following
the
passing
of Ordinary Resolution
3b
4
Approval
of
Directors'
1,033,581,928
100
0
0
1,033,581,928
fees
amounting
to
S$29,000 for the
financial year ended 30
June 2021
5
Re-appointment
of
1,033,581,928
100
0
0
1,033,581,928
Messrs Ernst & Young
LLP as Auditors and to
authorise the Directors
of the Company to fix
their remuneration
6
Authority to issue new
1,033,581,928
100
0
0
1,033,581,928
shares
Mr. Chue Wai Tat will, upon re-election as a Director of the Company, remain as Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committees and will be considered independent for the purpose of Rule 704(7) of the Catalist Rules.
Details of parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolution(s):-
Resolution
Name
Number of shares held
number
Resolution 3b
Mr. Ng Chee Wee
28,227,586 ordinary shares
- Director of the Company
Mr. Lee Teck Meng Stanley
300,000 ordinary shares (deemed
- Director of the Company
interest)
Mr. Lim Kee Liew @ Victor Lim
573,590,968 ordinary shares
- Director and Substantial Shareholder of the
Company
Mdm Leong Lai Heng
319,387,674 ordinary shares
- Substantial Shareholder of the Company and
Associate (as defined in the Catalist Rules) of
Mr. Lim Kee Liew @ Victor Lim
Ultraline Technology (S) Pte Ltd
5 ordinary shares
- Associate (as defined in the Catalist Rules) of
Mr. Lim Kee Liew @ Victor Lim
American Converters Industries Pte Ltd
76 ordinary shares
- Associate (as defined in the Catalist Rules) of Mr.
Lim Kee Liew @ Victor Lim
Ms. Lin Meiyi Sophie
100,000,000 ordinary shares
- Associate (as defined in the Catalist Rules) of Mr.
Lim Kee Liew @ Victor Lim
Ms. Lin Meijuan Sophia
2,068,000 ordinary shares
- Associate (as defined in the Catalist Rules) of Mr.
Lim Kee Liew @ Victor Lim
Ms. Lin Meiyu Dina
10,773,700 ordinary shares
- Associate (as defined in the Catalist Rules) of Mr.
Lim Kee Liew @ Victor Lim
Mr. Lin Xianglong Winchester
500,000 ordinary shares
- Associate (as defined in the Catalist Rules) of Mr.
Lim Kee Liew @ Victor Lim
Mr Lim Kee Liew @ Victor Lim had voluntarily abstained from voting on Ordinary Resolution 2 at the AGM.
4. Name of Firm appointed as Scrutineer:-
FINOVA BPO PTE. LTD. was appointed as Scrutineer for the conduct of poll at the AGM.
For and on behalf of the Board
Lim Kee Liew @ Victor Lim
Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Group Managing Director
22 October 2021
This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor") for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this announcement.
This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.
The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Bao Qing. - Registered Professional, 6 Raffles Quay, #24-02, Singapore 048580, sponsor@rhtgoc.com
Asian Micro Holdings Limited published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 09:33:02 UTC.