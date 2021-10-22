Log in
REPL::Annual General Meeting::Voluntary

10/22/2021 | 05:34am EDT
ASIAN MICRO HOLDINGS LIMITED

COMPANY REGISTRATION NO: 199701052K

________________________________________________________________

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

________________________________________________________________

The Board of Directors of Asian Micro Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that pursuant to Rule 704(15) of the Listing Manual - Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), all resolutions set out in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") dated 6 October 2021 which were put to vote by way of poll, were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company at the AGM held via electronic means today.

1. The breakdown of all valid votes cast at the AGM, is set out below:-

RESOLUTIONS

FOR

AGAINST

Total number

of shares

No. of

Percentage

No. of

Percentage

represented

shares

over total

shares

over total

by votes for

votes

votes

and against

exercised

exercised

the relevant

(%)

(%)

resolution

Ordinary Resolutions

1

Directors'

Statement

1,033,581,928

100

0

0

1,033,581,928

and Audited

Financial

Statements

for

the

year ended

30

June

2021

together

with

Auditors'

Report

thereon

2

Re-election of Mr. Lim

29,829,586

100

0

0

29,829,586

Kee Liew @ Victor Lim

as a Director pursuant

to Article 89 of the

Company's

Constitution

3a

Re-election

of

Mr.

1,033,581,928

100

0

0

1,033,581,928

Chue Wai Tat as a

Director pursuant to (i)

Article

89

of

the

Company's

Constitution

and

(ii)

Rule

406(3)(d)(iii)

of

the Listing Manual -

Section

B:

Rules

of

Catalist

of

Singapore

Exchange

Securities

Trading Limited

("Catalist

Rules")

which

will

come

into

effect

on

1 January

2022

3b

Subject

to

and

1,602,000

100

0

0

1,602,000

contingent

upon

the

passing

of

Ordinary

Resolution

3a

above,

approval

of

the

continued appointment

of Mr. Chue Wai Tat as

an

Independent

Director

of

the

Company, pursuant to

Rule

406(3)(d)(iii)

of

the

Catalist

Rules

which

will

come

into

effect

on

1

January

2022,

for

a

period

ending on the earlier of

the following:

(a)

the

retirement

or

resignation

of

Mr.

Chue Wai Tat as a

Director;

or

(b)

the

conclusion of the third

AGM of the Company

following

the

passing

of Ordinary Resolution

3b

4

Approval

of

Directors'

1,033,581,928

100

0

0

1,033,581,928

fees

amounting

to

S$29,000 for the

financial year ended 30

June 2021

5

Re-appointment

of

1,033,581,928

100

0

0

1,033,581,928

Messrs Ernst & Young

LLP as Auditors and to

authorise the Directors

of the Company to fix

their remuneration

6

Authority to issue new

1,033,581,928

100

0

0

1,033,581,928

shares

  1. Mr. Chue Wai Tat will, upon re-election as a Director of the Company, remain as Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committees and will be considered independent for the purpose of Rule 704(7) of the Catalist Rules.
  2. Details of parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolution(s):-

Resolution

Name

Number of shares held

number

Resolution 3b

Mr. Ng Chee Wee

28,227,586 ordinary shares

- Director of the Company

Mr. Lee Teck Meng Stanley

300,000 ordinary shares (deemed

- Director of the Company

interest)

Mr. Lim Kee Liew @ Victor Lim

573,590,968 ordinary shares

- Director and Substantial Shareholder of the

Company

Mdm Leong Lai Heng

319,387,674 ordinary shares

- Substantial Shareholder of the Company and

Associate (as defined in the Catalist Rules) of

Mr. Lim Kee Liew @ Victor Lim

Ultraline Technology (S) Pte Ltd

5 ordinary shares

- Associate (as defined in the Catalist Rules) of

Mr. Lim Kee Liew @ Victor Lim

American Converters Industries Pte Ltd

76 ordinary shares

- Associate (as defined in the Catalist Rules) of Mr.

Lim Kee Liew @ Victor Lim

Ms. Lin Meiyi Sophie

100,000,000 ordinary shares

- Associate (as defined in the Catalist Rules) of Mr.

Lim Kee Liew @ Victor Lim

Ms. Lin Meijuan Sophia

2,068,000 ordinary shares

- Associate (as defined in the Catalist Rules) of Mr.

Lim Kee Liew @ Victor Lim

Ms. Lin Meiyu Dina

10,773,700 ordinary shares

- Associate (as defined in the Catalist Rules) of Mr.

Lim Kee Liew @ Victor Lim

Mr. Lin Xianglong Winchester

500,000 ordinary shares

- Associate (as defined in the Catalist Rules) of Mr.

Lim Kee Liew @ Victor Lim

Mr Lim Kee Liew @ Victor Lim had voluntarily abstained from voting on Ordinary Resolution 2 at the AGM.

4. Name of Firm appointed as Scrutineer:-

FINOVA BPO PTE. LTD. was appointed as Scrutineer for the conduct of poll at the AGM.

For and on behalf of the Board

Lim Kee Liew @ Victor Lim

Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Group Managing Director

22 October 2021

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor") for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this announcement.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Bao Qing. - Registered Professional, 6 Raffles Quay, #24-02, Singapore 048580, sponsor@rhtgoc.com

Disclaimer

Asian Micro Holdings Limited published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 09:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
