Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Asian Paints    ASIANPAINT   INE021A01026

ASIAN PAINTS

(ASIANPAINT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indigo Paints soars 84% in stellar market debut

02/02/2021 | 01:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares in Indigo Paints Ltd jumped 84% in their market debut on Tuesday after a bumper response to the Indian paint maker's $160 million initial public offering (IPO) last month, underscoring investor confidence in the sector as the economy recovers.

Indigo Paints opened at 2,607.5 rupees ($35.71), a 75% premium to its issue price of 1,490 rupees, and rose to as much as 2,747 rupees, boosted by market euphoria following the federal budget on Monday, which included a proposal to extend a tax holiday for low-cost housing projects.

The Indian paint industry is valued at about 545 billion rupees and is expected to grow to 971 billion rupees by 2024, according to the company's prospectus.

Conglomerate Grasim Industries Ltd announced its foray into the paint industry last month, with a 50 billion rupee investment, citing robust outlook for the organized sector.

India has seen robust responses to consumer-focused IPOs and market debuts in recent months, as the stock market galloped to record highs on strong foreign inflows, boosted by coronavirus vaccine hopes and abundant liquidity in global markets.

Investors bid for 117 times the shares on offer in the Indigo Paints' initial public offering, where it issued new shares worth 3 billion rupees and existing investors, including Sequoia Capital India Investments, sold stake worth 8.7 billion rupees. https://bityl.co/5RaP

Pune-based Indigo Paints clocked a 78% jump in profit for the year ended March 31, 2020, on revenue growth of 16.6%, according to its prospectus.

The company will use proceeds from the IPO, which ran from Jan. 20-22, to fund the expansion of a manufacturing facility in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, purchase equipment and repay debt.

($1 = 73.0170 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASIAN PAINTS -0.43% 2438.45 Delayed Quote.-11.46%
BERGER PAINTS INDIA LIMITED 2.17% 721.8 End-of-day quote.-4.95%
GRASIM INDUSTRIES LIMITED 4.92% 1180.85 Delayed Quote.21.32%
KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS LIMITED 6.16% 581.6 End-of-day quote.-4.12%
All news about ASIAN PAINTS
01/25Nomura Downgrades Asian Paints to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to 3..
MT
01/22Indian Indices Settle Deep in Red; McNally Bharat Climbs 5%
MT
01/22ASIAN PAINTS : Clocks Gains in Fiscal Q3 Net Profit, Revenue
MT
01/18ASIAN PAINTS : quaterly earnings release
2020Nifty hits record closing high, Sensex slips
RE
2020REFILE-India's Nifty hits record closing high, Sensex slips
RE
2020ASIAN PAINTS : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020Indian shares rise as financials gain, blue-chip earnings in focus
RE
2020ASIAN PAINTS : half-yearly earnings release
2020Sensex, Nifty settle higher on pharma boost
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 206 B 2 821 M 2 821 M
Net income 2021 30 169 M 413 M 413 M
Net cash 2021 26 107 M 357 M 357 M
P/E ratio 2021 77,8x
Yield 2021 0,62%
Capitalization 2 348 B 32 079 M 32 150 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,3x
EV / Sales 2022 9,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,8%
Chart ASIAN PAINTS
Duration : Period :
Asian Paints Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASIAN PAINTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 2 593,47 INR
Last Close Price 2 447,80 INR
Spread / Highest target 36,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Amit Syngle Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Ashwin Suryakant Dani Non-Executive Chairman
R. J. Jeyamurugan Secretary, Chief Financial & Compliance Officer
Abhay Arvind Vakil Non-Executive Director
Deepak Madhav Satwalekar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASIAN PAINTS-11.46%32 079
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-5.01%56 228
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-16.15%42 244
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-6.59%31 819
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-3.05%19 266
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.15%10 730
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ