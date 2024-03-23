Asian Paints Limited announced that Mrs. Pallavi Shroff has informed the Board of Directors of the Company that she will not be able to continue for a second term of appointment as an Independent Director of the Company, on account of several new projects that her firm has undertaken leading to enhanced professional and time commitments. She has also confirmed that there are no other material reasons for her non-continuation. The term of appointment of Mrs. Pallavi Shroff as an Independent Director of the Company shall conclude at the close of business hours on 31 March 2024.