    ASIANPAINT   INE021A01026

ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED

(ASIANPAINT)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:22 2023-01-06 am EST
2978.40 INR   -0.86%
01/03KBR Secures Contract to Provide Vinyl Acetate Monomer Tech to New Asian Paints Facility in India
MT
01/02Strong Metal Stocks Lift Indian Equities to End Higher on First Trading Day of 2023
MT
2022Showa Denko to License Vinyl Acetate Monomer Technology to Asian Paints, India
AQ
Asian Paints Limited Sets Up New Water-Based Paint Manufacturing Facility

01/06/2023 | 11:33pm EST
Asian Paints Limited announced that Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 6th January, 2023 have accorded their approval for setting up a new water-based paint manufacturing facility with a capacity of 0.4 million kilolitres per annum at an approximate investment of INR 20,000 million. The manufacturing at the facility is expected to be commissioned in 3 years, after acquisition of land. The Company is exploring the possibility of making this investment and setting up the manufacturing facility in the state of Madhya Pradesh, subject to grant of requisite incentives by the Government of Madhya Pradesh and such other approvals and clearances, as may be required.



Financials
Sales 2023 356 B 4 319 M 4 319 M
Net income 2023 42 310 M 513 M 513 M
Net cash 2023 28 962 M 351 M 351 M
P/E ratio 2023 67,2x
Yield 2023 0,81%
Capitalization 2 857 B 34 663 M 34 663 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,94x
EV / Sales 2024 7,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 2 978,40 INR
Average target price 3 356,34 INR
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Managers and Directors
Amit Syngle Vice President-Decorative Business
R. J. Jeyamurugan Secretary, Chief Financial & Compliance Officer
Deepak Madhav Satwalekar Non-Executive Chairman
Vibha Paul Rishi Independent Non-Executive Director
Ramaswami Seshasayee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-3.55%34 663
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-4.04%60 729
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.2.20%30 201
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.62%19 266
AKZO NOBEL N.V.4.38%12 295
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-12.60%11 177