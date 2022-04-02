Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Asian Paints Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASIANPAINT   INE021A01026

ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED

(ASIANPAINT)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Asian Paints : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

04/02/2022 | 08:24am EDT
APL/SEC/32/2022-23/02

2nd April, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Corporate Relationship Department

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Block G, Sandra - Kurla Complex,

25th Floor, Dalal Street,

Bandra (East),

Fort, Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 500820

Symbol: ASIANPAINT

Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Investor Conference

With reference to our letter nos. APL/SEC/31/2022-23/01 and APL/SEC/31/2022-23/02, dated 1st April, 2022, this is to inform you that the audio recording of the investor conference held yesterday, 1st April, 2022, on the recent acquisitions made by the Company, has been uploaded on the Company's website. Following is the link:

Investor Conference Call Audio Recordings

The transcript for the said investor conference will be shared with the Stock Exchanges and will also be uploaded on the Company's website (www.asianpaints.com)in due course.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED

R J JEYAMURUGAN

CFO & COMPANY SECRETARY

Disclaimer

Asian Paints Limited published this content on 02 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2022 12:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 289 B 3 805 M 3 805 M
Net income 2022 32 495 M 428 M 428 M
Net cash 2022 34 990 M 461 M 461 M
P/E ratio 2022 91,8x
Yield 2022 0,61%
Capitalization 2 987 B 39 315 M 39 315 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
EV / Sales 2023 8,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,7%
Technical analysis trends ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 3 114,15 INR
Average target price 3 364,59 INR
Spread / Average Target 8,04%
Managers and Directors
Amit Syngle Vice President-Decorative Business
R. J. Jeyamurugan Secretary, Chief Financial & Compliance Officer
Deepak Madhav Satwalekar Non-Executive Chairman
Mahendra Kumar Sharma Independent Director
Vibha Paul Rishi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-7.95%39 315
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-27.53%66 130
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-22.29%31 646
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-13.88%20 651
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-18.53%15 521
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-19.37%10 719