Asian Paints : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

APL/SEC/32/2022-23/02 2nd April, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Corporate Relationship Department Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Block G, Sandra - Kurla Complex, 25th Floor, Dalal Street, Bandra (East), Fort, Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 500820 Symbol: ASIANPAINT Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Investor Conference

With reference to our letter nos. APL/SEC/31/2022-23/01 and APL/SEC/31/2022-23/02, dated 1st April, 2022, this is to inform you that the audio recording of the investor conference held yesterday, 1st April, 2022, on the recent acquisitions made by the Company, has been uploaded on the Company's website. Following is the link:

Investor Conference Call Audio Recordings

The transcript for the said investor conference will be shared with the Stock Exchanges and will also be uploaded on the Company's website (www.asianpaints.com)in due course.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED

R J JEYAMURUGAN

CFO & COMPANY SECRETARY