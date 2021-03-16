Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Asian Paints Limited    ASIANPAINT   INE021A01026

ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED

(ASIANPAINT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 03/16 01:52:05 am
2441.1 INR   +3.66%
01:26aIndian shares gain on boost from tech stocks
RE
03/04Indian Stocks Erase Gains of Previous Three Sessions on Thursday; HDFC Drops 3%
MT
02/02Indigo Paints soars 84% in stellar market debut
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indian shares gain on boost from tech stocks

03/16/2021 | 01:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, March 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Tuesday, supported by gains in IT stocks, while global equities advanced ahead of a slew of central bank meetings, starting with the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.51% to 15,005.85 by 0457 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.61% to 50,703.15. Both the indexes shed about 0.7% each on Monday, hurt by surging COVID-19 cases and weak economic data.

Investors in Indian equities have trimmed their positions in March due to a resurgence in domestic COVID-19 infections and rising U.S. bond yields, bringing the monthly gains so far to just about 3% against a 6.6% jump in February.

"We are now in a highly volatile phase where the market swings on a daily basis, responding to major triggers," said V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"Bear-hammering and short-covering are making markets excessively volatile."

Among individual shares and sectors, index heavyweights Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services were among the top boosts to the Nifty 50, adding more than 1.5% each.

That pushed the Nifty IT index 1.34% higher the biggest among sectoral indexes.

Asian Paints, which fell over 1% in the last two sessions, rose 2.8% and was the top percentage gainer on both the Nifty 50 and Sensex.

Bucking the trend, however, metal stocks declined 1.23%, after closing 1.04% lower in the previous session.

Tata Communications slid 6.2% after the telecommunication services provider said the government would sell up to a 10% stake in the company.

Other Asian stocks tracked an advance on Wall Street overnight, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rising 0.7%.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED 3.51% 2441.1 Delayed Quote.-14.81%
INFOSYS LIMITED 2.14% 1403.2 Delayed Quote.9.38%
SENSEX 30 -0.78% 50395.08 Real-time Quote.5.54%
TATA COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED -4.16% 1237.5 Delayed Quote.17.54%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES 1.92% 3128.15 Delayed Quote.7.11%
All news about ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED
01:26aIndian shares gain on boost from tech stocks
RE
03/04Indian Stocks Erase Gains of Previous Three Sessions on Thursday; HDFC Drops ..
MT
02/02Indigo Paints soars 84% in stellar market debut
RE
01/25ASIAN PAINTS  : Nomura Downgrades Asian Paints to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Pric..
MT
01/22Indian Indices Settle Deep in Red; McNally Bharat Climbs 5%
MT
01/22ASIAN PAINTS  : Clocks Gains in Fiscal Q3 Net Profit, Revenue
MT
01/18ASIAN PAINTS  : quaterly earnings release
2020Nifty hits record closing high, Sensex slips
RE
2020REFILE-India's Nifty hits record closing high, Sensex slips
RE
2020ASIAN PAINTS : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 208 B 2 870 M 2 870 M
Net income 2021 30 530 M 422 M 422 M
Net cash 2021 28 486 M 393 M 393 M
P/E ratio 2021 74,1x
Yield 2021 0,64%
Capitalization 2 259 B 31 135 M 31 189 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,7x
EV / Sales 2022 8,80x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,8%
Chart ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Asian Paints Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 2 632,43 INR
Last Close Price 2 355,00 INR
Spread / Highest target 42,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Amit Syngle Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
R. J. Jeyamurugan Secretary, Chief Financial & Compliance Officer
Ashwin Suryakant Dani Non-Executive Chairman
Deepak Madhav Satwalekar Independent Director
Sivaram C. S. Swaminathan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-13.14%31 680
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-3.64%62 825
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-22.51%37 175
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.0.75%34 428
AKZO NOBEL N.V.4.76%20 682
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.64%11 381
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ