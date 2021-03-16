Indian shares gain on boost from tech stocks

BENGALURU, March 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on
Tuesday, supported by gains in IT stocks, while global equities
advanced ahead of a slew of central bank meetings, starting with
the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.51% to 15,005.85 by
0457 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.61% to
50,703.15. Both the indexes shed about 0.7% each on Monday, hurt
by surging COVID-19 cases and weak economic data.
Investors in Indian equities have trimmed their positions in
March due to a resurgence in domestic COVID-19 infections and
rising U.S. bond yields, bringing the monthly gains so far to
just about 3% against a 6.6% jump in February.
"We are now in a highly volatile phase where the market
swings on a daily basis, responding to major triggers," said
V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit
Financial Services.
"Bear-hammering and short-covering are making markets
excessively volatile."
Among individual shares and sectors, index heavyweights
Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services were
among the top boosts to the Nifty 50, adding more than 1.5%
each.
That pushed the Nifty IT index 1.34% higher the
biggest among sectoral indexes.
Asian Paints, which fell over 1% in the last two
sessions, rose 2.8% and was the top percentage gainer on both
the Nifty 50 and Sensex.
Bucking the trend, however, metal stocks
declined 1.23%, after closing 1.04% lower in the previous
session.
Tata Communications slid 6.2% after the
telecommunication services provider said the government would
sell up to a 10% stake in the company.
Other Asian stocks tracked an advance on Wall Street
overnight, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan rising 0.7%.
(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)