    ASIANPAINT   INE021A01026

ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED

(ASIANPAINT)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05/10 12:57:00 am EDT
3055.20 INR   +1.66%
Indian shares track losses in Asian peers as interest rate worries mount

05/10/2022 | 12:31am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares inched lower on Tuesday, driven by a risk-off sentiment across Asian markets on prospects of aggressive policy tightening from central banks seeking to fight surging inflation.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.09% at 16,286.45 as of 0402 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.07% to 54,434.19.

Nifty's IT, metal and energy sub-indexes were among the top losers, declining between 0.5% and 0.8%.

A Reuters poll found India's retail inflation likely surged to an 18-month high in April, largely driven by rising fuel and food prices and staying well above the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit for a fourth consecutive month.

The consumer price inflation data is due to be released at 1200 GMT on May 12.

India's benchmark indexes last week registered their worst week since November, dented by a surprise interest-rate hike by the RBI, foreign fund outflows and mixed corporate results.

Broader Asian equities fell to their lowest in nearly two years on Tuesday, as investors fretted about rising interest rates and lower economic growth. [MKTS/GLOB]

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED 1.67% 3055.2 Delayed Quote.-10.84%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -1.19% 45.5 End-of-day quote.-11.39%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD 1.15% 7443 Delayed Quote.-1.98%
NIFTY 50 -0.06% 16290.65 Delayed Quote.-5.43%
NIFTY 500 -0.20% 13960.3 Delayed Quote.-5.67%
S&P GSCI ALL CRUDE INDEX -1.18% 573.4547 Real-time Quote.44.91%
SENSEX 30 -0.67% 54470.67 Real-time Quote.-6.49%
12:31aIndian shares track losses in Asian peers as interest rate worries mount
RE
04/27Indian Indices End Lower; Bajaj Finance Slides 7%
MT
04/20Asian Paints Limited Announces Appointment of Directors
CI
04/06Microsoft Future Ready Industry Week, Manufacturing edition highlights the need to unlo..
AQ
04/06Asian Paints Acquires 49% Stake in Lighting Products Company
MT
04/04ASIAN PAINTS : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
04/02ASIAN PAINTS : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
04/02Asian Paints Limited completed the acquisition of 49% stake in The White Teak Company.
CI
04/01TRANSCRIPT : Asian Paints Limited, Weatherseal Fenestration Private Limited - M&A Call
CI
04/01Asian Paints Limited entered into Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 49% stake in The ..
CI
Financials
Sales 2022 290 B 3 739 M 3 739 M
Net income 2022 32 324 M 417 M 417 M
Net cash 2022 34 734 M 448 M 448 M
P/E ratio 2022 89,5x
Yield 2022 0,63%
Capitalization 2 883 B 37 200 M 37 200 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,83x
EV / Sales 2023 8,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,2%
Technical analysis trends ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers and Directors
Amit Syngle Vice President-Decorative Business
R. J. Jeyamurugan Secretary, Chief Financial & Compliance Officer
Deepak Madhav Satwalekar Non-Executive Chairman
Vibha Paul Rishi Independent Non-Executive Director
Ramaswami Seshasayee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-10.84%37 606
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-21.35%71 687
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-26.27%31 076
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.91%19 237
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-17.93%15 173
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.48%10 993