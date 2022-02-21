Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Asian Sea Corporation Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASIAN   TH0405010Y02

ASIAN SEA CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(ASIAN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asian Sea Public : Resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting No.1/2022 Determine the date of the general meeting of shareholders and pay dividends.

02/21/2022 | 07:31am EST
Date/Time
21 Feb 2022 19:13:21
Headline
Resolutions of the Board of Directors Meeting No.1/2022 Determine the date of the general meeting of shareholders and pay dividends.
Symbol
ASIAN
Source
ASIAN
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 21-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 22-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 14 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the  : 07-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 04-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Cash dividend payment
Venue of the meeting                     : Asian Sea Corporation PLC. , 
Samutsakhon
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Cash dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 21-Feb-2022
Type of dividend payment                 : Cash dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive     : 03-May-2022
dividends
Ex-dividend date                         : 29-Apr-2022
Payment for                              : Common shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share)   : 0.40
Derived from profit under non-BOI        : 0.40
privilege (baht per share)
Derived from profit under BOI privilege  : 0.00
(baht per share)
Par value (baht)                         : 1.00
Payment date                             : 18-May-2022
Paid from                                :
    Operating period from 01-Jul-2021 to 31-Dec-2021

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Asian Sea Corporation pcl published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 12:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 9 344 M 291 M 291 M
Net income 2021 1 037 M 32,2 M 32,2 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 3,98%
Capitalization 13 107 M 407 M 407 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,40x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 6 138
Free-Float 33,0%
Chart ASIAN SEA CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Asian Sea Corporation Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 16,10 THB
Average target price 24,70 THB
Spread / Average Target 53,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Somsak Amornrattanachaikul Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Panop Svetarunda Finance Director
Akamon Prasoppolsujarit Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Suriya Prasatbuntitya Chairman & Senior Vice President
Yaowanee Krou-Ongarjnukool Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASIAN SEA CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-10.06%407
MOWI ASA9.54%13 161
SALMAR ASA8.88%8 675
LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA12.12%5 126
THAI UNION GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED8.21%3 054
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA19.27%2 851