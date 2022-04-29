Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Asian Sea Corporation Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASIAN   TH0405010Y02

ASIAN SEA CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(ASIAN)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-27
16.80 THB   -0.59%
03/30ASIAN SEA PUBLIC : Publication of the Invitation to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's Website
PU
03/21ASIAN SEA PUBLIC : Notification of Director passed away
PU
03/21Asian Sea Corporation Public Company Limited Announces Demise of Somboon Phaobanchong, Independent Director and Audit Committee
CI
Asian Sea Public : Revised - Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee

04/29/2022
Date/Time
29 Apr 2022 12:30:47
Headline
Revised - Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee
Symbol
ASIAN
Source
ASIAN
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Asian Sea Corporation pcl published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 06:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 263 M 298 M 298 M
Net income 2022 1 150 M 33,4 M 33,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 4,23%
Capitalization 13 677 M 397 M 397 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 6 138
Free-Float 31,0%
Chart ASIAN SEA CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Asian Sea Corporation Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 16,80 THB
Average target price 24,70 THB
Spread / Average Target 47,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Somsak Amornrattanachaikul Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Panop Svetarunda Finance Director
Akamon Prasoppolsujarit Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Suriya Prasatbuntitya Chairman & Senior Vice President
Yaowanee Krou-Ongarjnukool Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASIAN SEA CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-6.15%397
MOWI ASA24.44%14 338
SALMAR ASA26.32%9 651
LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA26.67%5 553
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA37.59%3 155
THAI UNION GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-13.33%2 274