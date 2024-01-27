Asian Tea and Exports Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023
For the nine months, sales was INR 233.29 million compared to INR 228.66 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 268.05 million compared to INR 278.51 million a year ago. Net income was INR 11.73 million compared to INR 19.67 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.59 compared to INR 0.98 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.59 compared to INR 0.98 a year ago.