Asian Tea and Exports Limited is focused on tea plantation and manufacturing, trading and exports of tea, international trade and imports of various commodities. The Company is engaged in the trading of tea, rice and pulses. It also exports rice, sugar and other commodities to countries in Africa, the Middle east and other countries. It has various pulses, such as yellow peas, pigeon peas, red lentils, udat and soyabean and cashew nut. The Company's products include bulk tea, packet tea, pulses and foodstuffs. It offers black tea, green tea and oolong tea. It also produces different sieved qualities of teas, including leaf tea, broken tea, fannings and dust. Its tea packs include Four Seasons- Exquisite Darjeeling, Four Seasons- Orthodox Leaf, Four Seasons- Finest CTC and Four Seasons- Finest Green. It exports to Russia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iraq, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Hongkong, the United Kingdom, and Japan.