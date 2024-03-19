Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) is a Canada-based media company. Its activities consist of providing specialty, pay television broadcasting and television broadcasting advertising in the South Asian community in Canada. The Company offers its ATN-HD general interest service, five Bollywood movie channels and a variety of channels that include three sports Channels, seven news Channels, six music Channels, four lifestyle Channels, three Chinese Channels, seven Punjabi channels, and several regional language channels. ATN operates a South Asian Radio Service on Satellite Radio across the United States and Canada. It has programming alliances with international broadcasters, namely Star Network (News Corp), Sony Entertainment Television, Viacom, Times Television Network, B4U Network and NDTV. ATN channels are available on various Cable, Satellite and IPTV Platforms across Canada, such as Shaw Cable, Bell TV, Rogers Cable, Bell Fibe TV, TELUS Optic TV and Cogeco Cable.

Sector Broadcasting