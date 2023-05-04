Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Asian Television Network International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAT   CA0449191083

ASIAN TELEVISION NETWORK INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(SAT)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:30:00 2023-04-24 am EDT
0.2000 CAD   +29.03%
01:33pAsian Television Network International : ATN announces its audited financial results for the 12 months ended December 31, 2022
PU
2022Asian Television Network Q3 Net Loss Widens, Revenue Falls
MT
2022Atn reports its third quarter for the three and nine months ended september 30, 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asian Television Network International : ATN announces its audited financial results for the 12 months ended December 31, 2022

05/04/2023 | 01:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ATN announces its audited financial results for the 12 months ended December 31, 2022

May 04, 2023

TORONTO, CANADA April 30, 2023 - Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV-SAT) Canada's Pioneer South Asian Broadcaster has released its audited consolidated financial and operating results for the 12 months ended December 31, 2022, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

For details please refer to the MD&A and the Complete Financial Statements filed with SEDAR.

We are a Canadian media company. ATN serves Canada's diverse cultural communities with over 50 premium specialty television channels. We are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV-SAT). For more information please visit www.asiantelevision.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Saurab Mehta, CFO
Asian Television Network International Limited
Markham, Ontario L3R 8E4
905-948-8199

We seek safe harbor.

View PDF File

Attachments

Disclaimer

Asian Television Network International Ltd. published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 17:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ASIAN TELEVISION NETWORK INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
01:33pAsian Television Network Internation : ATN announces its audited financial results for the..
PU
2022Asian Television Network Q3 Net Loss Widens, Revenue Falls
MT
2022Atn reports its third quarter for the three and nine months ended september 30, 2022
AQ
2022Asian Television Network International Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Q..
CI
2022ATN to launch two more channels from Sony Pictures Networks India
AQ
2022Asian Television Network's Q2 Loss Widens Year Over Year
MT
2022Atn reports its second quarter for the three and six months ended june 30, 2022.
AQ
2022Asian Television Network International Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second ..
CI
2022ATN studios to offer space for various Productions
AQ
2022More LIVE Cricket on ATN this summer
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9,50 M 7,00 M 7,00 M
Net income 2021 -0,17 M -0,12 M -0,12 M
Net Debt 2021 3,08 M 2,27 M 2,27 M
P/E ratio 2021 -30,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,88 M 3,59 M 3,59 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 81
Free-Float 22,3%
Chart ASIAN TELEVISION NETWORK INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Asian Television Network International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shan Chandrasekar Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ankit Bhandari Chief Financial Officer
Bruce G. Buckley Independent Director
John Edward Boyle Independent Director
Jaya Chandrasekar Director & Vice President-Programming
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASIAN TELEVISION NETWORK INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-20.00%4
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.43.57%31 249
FOX CORPORATION7.61%16 831
RTL GROUP S.A.4.56%7 055
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-4.29%5 940
TEGNA INC.-22.65%3 664
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer