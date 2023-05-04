Asian Television Network International : ATN announces its audited financial results for the 12 months ended December 31, 2022

ATN announces its audited financial results for the 12 months ended December 31, 2022
May 04, 2023
TORONTO, CANADA April 30, 2023 - Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV-SAT) Canada's Pioneer South Asian Broadcaster has released its audited consolidated financial and operating results for the 12 months ended December 31, 2022, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
We are a Canadian media company. ATN serves Canada's diverse cultural communities with over 50 premium specialty television channels. We are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV-SAT). For more information please visit www.asiantelevision.com
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Saurab Mehta, CFO
Asian Television Network International Limited
Markham, Ontario L3R 8E4
905-948-8199
