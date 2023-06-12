Asian Television Network International : Canada's Leading Media Companies Announce Canadian Broadcasters for Sustainability 06/12/2023 | 05:23pm EDT Send by mail :

Canada's Leading Media Companies Announce Canadian Broadcasters for Sustainability June 12, 2023 CANADA'S LEADING MEDIA COMPANIES ANNOUNCE CANADIAN BROADCASTERS FOR SUSTAINABILITY, A HISTORIC FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND GROUP COMMITTED TO REDUCING CLIMATE IMPACT June 11, 2023 - Announced today at the Banff World Media Festival, 22 Canadian broadcasters have united to form Canadian Broadcasters for Sustainability, a group which is committed to working together to increase environmentally sustainable change. This is the first time such a broad and diverse group of Canadian public and private broadcasters from different linguistic and regional markets have come together for a common cause. The group includes: Accessible Media Inc., Asian Television Network, Bell Media, Blue Ant Media, CBC/Radio-Canada, Channel Zero, CHEK Media, Corus Entertainment, Hollywood Suite, Knowledge Network, New Tang Dynasty (Canada), Nunavut Independent Television Network (Uvagut TV), OUTtv, Pelmorex Corp., Remstar Media, Rogers Sports & Media, Super Channel, Télé-Québec, TFO, TV5, TVO and Wildbrain. Canadian broadcasters play a significant role in the creation, support and delivery of content to people living in Canada, and with that role comes the obligation to embed environmentally sustainable thinking in their commissioned productions. Working together, the group will share their learnings, reduce duplication and increase collective impact and the speed of environmentally sustainable change. Canadian Broadcasters for Sustainability is committed to meeting at least quarterly to leverage each other's sustainability progress and collectively advance five goals: Collaborate on sustainability initiatives to avoid duplication and ensure resources and learnings have more impact.

Increase the scope and impact of sustainability actions.

Improve efforts to produce content* sustainably including how carbon impact is measured and addressed.

Reach more audiences with content* that inspires people to make more sustainable choices and is informed by science.

Understand and consult with marginalized communities that are disproportionately affected by climate change. *Excluding news and current affairs. "Our industry has a responsibility to take meaningful action on climate change. CBC/Radio-Canada is proud to be among the broadcasters leading the charge to make Canadian media production greener and more sustainable." - Catherine Tait, President and CEO, CBC/Radio-Canada "AMI is committed to supporting positive steps to improve living conditions for all, and we look forward to collaborating on continuing the work that has been started." - David Errington, President and CEO of Accessible Media Inc. "This initiative, combined with our ongoing commitment to make our operations carbon neutral by 2025 and to reduce absolute GHG emissions by 2030, demonstrates our determination to pursue change within our industry. Bell Media is proud to participate in this essential initiative, with the support of our broadcasting colleagues, to change things for the better and build a more sustainable and prosperous future." - Karine Moses, Senior Vice President, Content Development & News and Vice Chair, Québec, Bell Media "Blue Ant Media is proud to participate in what is a shared commitment to driving sustainable change in Canada with our industry peers. This collaboration marks an important step for our company as we work towards making a positive environmental impact." - Michael MacMillan, co-founder and CEO, Blue Ant Media. "As leaders in media we have an opportunity to use our diverse platforms to raise awareness, inspire action and shape a more sustainable future for generations to come." "Channel Zero supports the Canadian Broadcasters for Sustainability, which is not only an ethical responsibility but also a strategic decision that drives innovation, ensuring a thriving business in a rapidly changing world." - Romen Podzyhun, Chairman & CEO, Channel Zero. "Given our commitment to sustainability, Corus is proud to be collaborating with our colleagues on this industry-wide initiative." - Colin Bohm, Executive Vice President, Content and Corporate Strategy, Corus Entertainment. "Together with our production partners, these five goals will help us make meaningful gains in reducing our collective impact on the environment." "Broadcasters may not be top of mind when it comes to creating a sustainable future, but the measures we are taking together today will help. We are exploring new ways to ensure we minimise the impact of broadcasting and streaming technology, as well as production, and are proud to be collaborating with the Canadian Broadcasters for Sustainability. Hollywood Suite will continue to bring exciting content to audiences while working to reduce our carbon footprint." - David Kines, President, Hollywood Suite "Knowledge Network looks forward to working in concert with this strong coalition of broadcasters to develop sustainable sector-wide practices and contribute to informed public dialogue about climate change." - Michelle van Beusekom, President and CEO of Knowledge Network Corporation. "When we look at the impacts of climate change, Inuit are one of the most at risk populations in Canada. As a broadcaster that is providing a voice for Inuit, Uvagut TV is committed to help move the sustainability agenda forward." - Lucy Tulugarjuk, Nunavut Independent Television Network Executive Director "Pelmorex Corp. strives to contribute to a more sustainable and equitable future through our actions and solutions, one decision at a time. We are excited to be a part of this initiative, working with other Canadian broadcasters collectively to increase environmentally sustainable change at a faster speed."

- Nana Banerjee, President & CEO, Pelmorex Corp. "Responsiveness and adaptability are part of the daily challenges that an independent broadcaster like Remstar Media is exposed to." - Isabelle Legris, Vice-president and General Manager, Remstar Media. "Our team is honoured to be part of this historic group, whose goal is to encourage positive change, lessen our industry's carbon footprint and act for a greener and more sustainable future." "We are very proud to be joining our fellow broadcasters in this important initiative and doing our part to ensure that meaningful steps are taken in our industry to combat climate change." - Don McDonald, President & CEO, Super Channel. "TFO is committed, along with all members of Canadian Broadcasters for Sustainability, to collaborating and working together to accelerate the industry's green transition and reduce the impact of climate change on our planet." - Michelle Seguin, President and CEO, TFO. "TV5 Québec Canada embraces this initiative allowing us to make a difference together." - Jérôme Hellio, Content Director, TV5 Québec Canada. "TVO is encouraged and inspired to be a part of this group of Canadian broadcasters." - John Ferri, VP of Programming, TVO. "We are excited to lend our voice and energy to working collaboratively to bring more sustainable practices and initiatives to the industry." About AMI: AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca. About ATN-Asian Television Network International Limited: Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) (TSX-V-SAT) Canada's largest South Asian Broadcaster serves Canada's diverse cultural communities with over 50 specialty television channels. ATN has its own State Of The Art Digital Broadcast facilities in Markham, Ontario. ATN's content is also available on Amazon Prime in USA & UK, Bell Media's Crave in Canada and also operates a 24X7 South Asian Radio Service on Sirius XM Radio across The United States and Canada. ATN's Present and past Distribution partners include Sony Pictures, Viacom, Disney, MTV and others. ATN's Studio Facilities have also been used by Production Companies associated with Netflix, CBC, Disney and others.

For more information please visit asiantelevision.com About Bell Media: Bell Media is Canada's leading content creation company with premier assets in television, radio, digital and out-of-home media, including 35 television stations that are part of the CTV and Noovo networks; 27 specialty channels, including sports leaders TSN and RDS; bilingual TV and streaming service Crave; the iHeartRadio Canada brand encompassing 215 music channels, including 109 radio stations in 58 Canadian markets; and the Astral out-of-home advertising network. Bell Media is also a partner in Montréal's Grande Studios, Just for Laughs and Dome Productions, one of North America's leading production facilities providers. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. Learn more at BellMedia.ca. About Blue Ant Media: Blue Ant Media is a privately held, international content producer, distributor and channel operator. The global media company owns and operates numerous production companies in North America and Asia-Pacific, creating content for broadcasters and streaming platforms in multiple genres including factual entertainment, natural history, documentary and adult animation. Its distribution business, Blue Ant International, offers a substantial catalogue of content, including one of the world's largest 4K natural history offerings. Blue Ant Media operates linear and free streaming channels under several brands including Love Nature, Cottage Life, Smithsonian Channel (Canada), BBC Earth (Canada), HauntTV, Homeful, Drag Race Universe, CrimeTime, TotalCrime, HistoryTime and Love Pets. Blue Ant Media is headquartered in Toronto, with eight international offices in Los Angeles, New York, Singapore, Tokyo, London, Washington, Mumbai and Beijing. blueantmedia.com Twitter⼁Instagram⼁LinkedIn About CBC/Radio-Canada: CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada's national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada's trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages. We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world. As part of CBC/Radio-Canada's five-year environmental sustainability strategy Greening our Story, CBC/Radio-Canada has prioritized sustainability in all areas including establishing itself as a leader in Canada in sustainable production. About Channel Zero: Channel Zero is an independent Canadian media company that owns over-the-air channel CHCH-TV and specialty channels Rewind & Silver Screen Classics. Channel Zero's digital sales agency Junction Digital offers advertisers marketing solutions on our owned and operated websites and social media platforms and beyond via our trading desk. The film division of Channel Zero features Ouat Media, an Academy Award® winning film sales and distribution company, and Channel Zero Studios, a creative production arm that brings scripted and unscripted projects to life with innovative partnerships. Channel Zero's head office is located in Toronto, Ontario. For more information, please visit chz.com. About Corus Entertainment: Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com. About Hollywood Suite: Hollywood Suite owns and operates four exclusive HD channels featuring the iconic movies that defined the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s, plus essential Hollywood classics from the Golden Age, always uncut and commercial-free. With hundreds of movies every month on four HD channels and Hollywood Suite On Demand, Hollywood Suite provides an unparalleled value to consumers. Hollywood Suite is available to over 10 million households across Canada, exclusively through Canadian television service providers and Amazon Prime Video Channels. Visit hollywoodsuite.ca for more Information. About Knowledge Network: Knowledge Network is British Columbia's viewer-supported public educational broadcaster. Available on television throughout the province of British Columbia and on streaming platforms across Canada, we feature quality programming for pre-school aged children and parents; curated dramas, premium factual series and documentaries from around the globe; and Knowledge Original documentaries commissioned from B.C. based producers. Our service is free and commercial free. For more information, visit www.knowledge.ca About Nunavut Independent Television Network: Uvagut TV is Canada's first national Inuktut television channel - broadcasting movies, documentaries, cultural programs, current affairs shows, interviews with elders, and five hours of daily kids shows. About Pelmorex Corp.: Pelmorex Corp., founded in 1989, is an international weather information and data management company. Pelmorex owns and operates the weather brands The Weather Network, MétéoMédia, Eltiempo.es, Clima, and Otempo.pt. It also operates Canada's National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System, part of Alert Ready. Through constant innovation and entrepreneurship, Pelmorex has grown to reach consumers around the globe, has become one of the largest weather information providers and has broken new ground in providing data solutions and insights to businesses. Through harnessing the value of weather, Pelmorex is driven to make the world smarter and safer for consumers and businesses. As part of its vision to contribute to a more sustainable and equitable future one action at a time, Pelmorex is focused on activities for a collective well-being tomorrow and beyond. Some of these activities include active weather content and coverage which keeps viewers and consumers safe and informed no matter where they live; management of Canada's Alert Ready system in coordination with government, media and telecommunications partners; Risk Intelligence Platform which help our enterprise customers make better decisions; and its internal long-term commitment to leave behind more than it takes as an organization. To learn more, visit pelmorex.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn About Remstar Media: Remstar Media, a Quebec-based entertainment and content delivery company, owns the specialty channels ELLE Fictions and MAX. These two essential brands in the television landscape present some of the most appreciated content by the public. ELLE Fictions offers series satisfying guilty pleasures, as well as feel-good movies. Stories filled with romance, dreams, glamour and nostalgia, to be seen for the first time or enjoyed again and again. Setting itself apart with never-before-seen acquisitions, MAX is the go-to destination for content from here and abroad. Since 2016, the MAX channel has been offering diverse and eye-catching programming. About Rogers Sports & Media: Rogers Sports & Media is a diverse sports and content company that engages more than 32 million Canadians each week. The company's multimedia offerings include 53 radio stations, 23 conventional and specialty television stations, 60 local TV stations, podcasts, digital and e-commerce websites, and sporting events. Rogers Sports & Media delivers unique storytelling through its range of powerful brands: Citytv, OMNI Television, FX, TSC, KiSS, Breakfast Television, Cityline, CityNews, Sportsnet - Canada's #1 sports network, and the Blue Jays - Canada's only Major League Baseball team. Rogers Sports & Media is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit RogersSportsandMedia.com. About the Super Channel Entertainment Network: Super Channel is a national pay television network owned by Allarco Entertainment 2008 Inc., an Edmonton-based media company. Super Channel offers subscribers exceptional entertainment value, uncut and commercial-free, with four diverse channels - Super Channel Fuse, Super Channel Heart & Home, Super Channel Vault and GINX Esports TV Canada - plus, access to Super Channel On Demand where available by service provider. Super Channel is available via most cable providers across the country as well as streaming live and On Demand with Amazon Prime Video Channels and Apple TV+. For a list of service providers, please visit: superchannel.ca/subscribe About Télé-Québec: Télé-Québec is Québec's educational and cultural public media. Multi-platform, Télé-Québec offers unique, thought-provoking programming aimed at encouraging a taste for knowledge, fostering learning and promoting artistic and cultural life as well as reflecting Québec's diversity and regional realities. In addition to its Montréal headquarters, the broadcaster has 10 regional offices throughout the province. Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and Tik Tok. Telequebec.tv About TFO: TFO is a Franco-Ontarian public media company offering an interconnected discovery experience across its educational, cultural and current content in French. About TV5 Québec Canada: TV5 Québec Canada provides specialty channels nationwide to promote and expand the social and linguistic diversity of Canadian and international French culture. TV5 is a French-language channel with programming from various Francophone countries, as well as content produced in Quebec and other parts of Canada. Unis TV focuses on the real accomplishments and aspirations of Francophone communities from coast to coast. TV5 and Unis TV are included free in basic cable and satellite subscription services across Canada. About TVO Media Education Group: TVO Media Education Group inspires learning that changes lives and enriches communities. Founded in 1970, we are a globally recognized digital learning organization that engages Ontarians of all ages with inclusive experiences and diverse perspectives. Through video, audio, games, courses, newsletters and articles, we're investing in the transformative potential of education for everyone. Funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, TVO is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. For more information, visit TVO.me, TVO.org and TVOkids.com. About Wildbrain: WildBrain Television is comprised of four premium kids' and family networks, including Family Channel, Family Jr, WildBrainTV and Télémagino. Delivering best-in-class programming to Canadian families, WildBrain Television is home to world-renowned series and specials, including Holly Hobbie, Ruby and the Well, Jungle Beat, Brave Bunnies, Caillou, Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City, Slugterra, Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir and Summer Memories. For media inquiries, please contact:

Tanya Koivusalo, CBC Public Relations

647.649.6067

tanya.koivusalo@cbc.ca View PDF File Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Asian Television Network International Ltd. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 21:22:04 UTC.

