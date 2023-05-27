Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Korea
  Korea Stock Exchange
  Asiana Airlines, Inc.
  News
  Summary
06:40aMan who opened Asiana plane door in mid-air tells police he was 'uncomfortable' - Yonhap
RE
05/26Man arrested for opening Asiana plane door mid-flight in South Korea
AQ
05/26South Korea Plane Incident
AQ
Man who opened Asiana plane door in mid-air tells police he was 'uncomfortable' - Yonhap

05/27/2023 | 06:40am EDT
Asiana Airlines Airbus A321 plane, of which a passenger opened a door on a flight shortly before the aircraft landed, is pictured at an airport in Daegu

SEOUL (Reuters) -A passenger on an Asiana Airlines flight told police he opened a door on the plane minutes before it landed in Daegu, South Korea, on Friday because he was "uncomfortable", Yonhap News Agency reported.

The man, in his thirties, was detained on landing. He told police that he opened the door because he "wanted to get off the plane quickly," Yonhap said on Saturday, citing the Daegu Dongbu Police Station.

He also told police he was stressed after losing his job recently.

Reuters could not immediately reach police at the station.

The man opened the door when the plane was about 700 feet (213 metres) above the ground, causing panic onboard.

Nine passengers were taken to hospital with breathing issues. They were all discharged after about two hours, a fire department official said.

Police sought an arrest warrant for the detained man on Saturday for violation of the Aviation Security Act and other offences, Yonhap said. Officials gave the man's surname as Lee but not his full name, as is usual custom.

A video aired on television, reported to have been taken by a passenger, showed the moments before the landing, with a door open and wind rushing in as passengers sat nearby.

Jin Seong-hyun, a former Korean Air cabin safety official, said that as far he knew, the incident was unprecedented, but that passengers have opened emergency exits without authorisation while planes are on the ground.

A South Korean Transport Ministry official said on Friday that it was possible to open emergency exits at or near ground level because the pressure inside and outside the cabin is similar.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Ju-min ParkEditing by Frances Kerry)

By Joyce Lee and Ju-min Park


© Reuters 2023
