Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Korea
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Asiana Airlines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A020560   KR7020560009

ASIANA AIRLINES, INC.

(A020560)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-25
12030.00 KRW   -1.55%
04:22aS.Korean court issues warrant for man who opened Asiana plane door mid-air -Yonhap
RE
05/27Police : Man who opened door on Korean flight wanted to exit plane quickly
AQ
05/27Man who opened Asiana plane door in mid-air tells police he was 'uncomfortable' - Yonhap
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Korean court issues warrant for man who opened Asiana plane door mid-air -Yonhap

05/28/2023 | 04:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Asiana Airlines Airbus A321 plane, of which a passenger opened a door on a flight shortly before the aircraft landed, is pictured at an airport in Daegu

SEOUL (Reuters) - A South Korean court issued an arrest warrant on Sunday for a passenger who opened an Asiana Airlines plane door minutes before it landed in Daegu, South Korea, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The man, in his thirties, was detained on landing on Friday after opening the door when the A321-200 plane was about 700 feet (213 metres) above the ground, causing panic onboard.

The Daegu District Court issued the warrant for him on charges of violating the Aviation Security Act, saying there was a risk he may try to flee before trial. The warrant allows police to keep him in custody longer.

He was not charged at the hearing.

Officials gave the man's surname as Lee but not his full name, as is usual custom.

Lee said he opened the door because he wanted to get off the plane quickly.

"I feel really sorry for the kids," he told reporters as he was escorted to the Daegu court for a hearing on Sunday, apparently referring to students who were on board and taken to hospital with breathing issues.

They were all discharged after about two hours, a fire department official said.

Asiana stopped sales of the seats closest to the exit on the A321-200 airbus model starting on Sunday, Yonhap said.

Asiana could not be immediately reached for comment outside business hours.

A South Korean Transport Ministry official said on Friday that it was possible to open emergency exits at or near ground level because the pressure inside and outside the cabin is similar.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.92% 125.68 Real-time Quote.13.20%
ASIANA AIRLINES, INC. -1.55% 12030 End-of-day quote.-14.07%
TOPIX INDEX -0.01% 2145.84 Delayed Quote.13.43%
All news about ASIANA AIRLINES, INC.
04:22aS.Korean court issues warrant for man who opened Asiana plane door mid-air -Yonhap
RE
05/27Police : Man who opened door on Korean flight wanted to exit plane quickly
AQ
05/27Man who opened Asiana plane door in mid-air tells police he was 'uncomfortable' - Yonha..
RE
05/26Man arrested for opening Asiana plane door mid-flight in South Korea
AQ
05/26South Korea Plane Incident
AQ
05/26Asiana plane lands safely after door opens during flight -spokesperson
RE
05/18U.S. Mulls Blocking Korean Air-Asiana Merger, Politico Reports
DJ
05/18South Korean shares set for first weekly gain in five as chipmakers rally
RE
05/18US weighs suit against Korean Air’s planned acquisition of Asiana -Politico
RE
05/18U.S. weighs suit against Korean Air's planned acquisition of Asiana -Politico
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 703 B 5,81 B 5,81 B
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 895 B 675 M 675 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,12x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 8 333
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart ASIANA AIRLINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Asiana Airlines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASIANA AIRLINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12 030,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Jung Sung-kwon Chief Executive Officer
Jae-Hwan Seo President & Director
Ho-Kyun Kim Managing Director & Head-Finance
Jin-Woo Park Head-Legal & Compliance support
Chang-Yeong Jeong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASIANA AIRLINES, INC.-14.07%675
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED17.18%24 832
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.9.22%23 067
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC38.21%20 566
AIR CHINA LIMITED-10.94%18 133
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.25.36%15 500
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer