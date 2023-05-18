U.S. Mulls Blocking Korean Air-Asiana Merger, Politico Reports

--The U.S. Justice Department is considering suing to thwart Korean Air's planned acquisition of Asiana Airlines on fears it might harm competition on passenger and cargo traffic between South Korea and the U.S., Politico reports, citing three unnamed sources.

--If the department sues, it would be the Biden administration's third attempt to prevent what it believes to be monopolistic practices in the airline sector and would also be the first time the U.S. has sought to foil a merger between foreign airlines, Politico says.

