    A020560   KR7020560009

ASIANA AIRLINES, INC.

(A020560)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-17
12710.00 KRW   -0.78%
05/18U.S. Mulls Blocking Korean Air-Asiana Merger, Politico Reports
DJ
05/18South Korean shares set for first weekly gain in five as chipmakers rally
RE
05/18US weighs suit against Korean Air’s planned acquisition of Asiana -Politico
RE
U.S. Mulls Blocking Korean Air-Asiana Merger, Politico Reports

05/18/2023 | 11:11pm EDT
--The U.S. Justice Department is considering suing to thwart Korean Air's planned acquisition of Asiana Airlines on fears it might harm competition on passenger and cargo traffic between South Korea and the U.S., Politico reports, citing three unnamed sources.

--If the department sues, it would be the Biden administration's third attempt to prevent what it believes to be monopolistic practices in the airline sector and would also be the first time the U.S. has sought to foil a merger between foreign airlines, Politico says.


Full story: http://bitly.ws/ETz2


Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-23 2310ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASIANA AIRLINES, INC. -0.78% 12710 End-of-day quote.-9.21%
KOREAN AIR LINES CO., LTD. -0.89% 22300 End-of-day quote.-2.83%
Financials
Sales 2023 7 703 B 5,76 B 5,76 B
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 946 B 707 M 707 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,12x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 8 333
Free-Float 69,2%
Managers and Directors
Jung Sung-kwon Chief Executive Officer
Jae-Hwan Seo President & Director
Ho-Kyun Kim Managing Director & Head-Finance
Jin-Woo Park Head-Legal & Compliance support
Chang-Yeong Jeong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASIANA AIRLINES, INC.-9.21%713
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED8.68%28 869
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.9.34%23 093
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC33.78%20 137
AIR CHINA LIMITED-9.35%19 358
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-2.56%15 996
